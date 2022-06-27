Eastman says phone seized by federal agents as Jan. 6-related law enforcement activity escalates

In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman (left), a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, appears during a video deposition investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol at the hearing. | AP

John Eastman, the attorney who developed Donald Trump's last-ditch strategy to seize a second term, said in court Monday that he had his phone seized by federal agents last week.

In a court filing in federal court in New Mexico, Eastman indicated he was confronted by agents when leaving a restaurant. He's moving for a judge to order his phone returned.

"The federal agents identified themselves as FBI agents, but they appeared to be executing a warrant issued at the behest of the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General," Eastman's lawyer, Charles Burnham, wrote in the 13-page filing .

Eastman accompanied the filing with a copy of the search warrant , authorized by a federal magistrate judge in Albuquerque.



A legal adviser to Trump's campaign, Eastman has been a central figure in the Capitol riot committee's case that the former president attempted to block the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal judge in California has previously ruled that Eastman and Trump "likely" entered a criminal conspiracy to obstruct the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6.

The judge, U.S. District Court Judge David Carter, called their effort "a coup in search of a legal theory."

The search of Eastman's phone appears to have come amid a flurry of activity by federal prosecutors probing the Jan. 6 attack and efforts by Trump allies to authorize false slates of electors as part of a plan to overturn the 2020 election.

Last week, subpoenas were served on a slew of those false electors, including at least three state Republican Party chairs. Investigators also searched the Lorton, Va., home of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, another critical player in Trump's efforts.