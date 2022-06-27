ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Eastman says phone seized by federal agents as Jan. 6-related law enforcement activity escalates

By Kyle Cheney
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XfVY_0gNlkJ7c00
In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman (left), a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, appears during a video deposition investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol at the hearing. | AP

John Eastman, the attorney who developed Donald Trump's last-ditch strategy to seize a second term, said in court Monday that he had his phone seized by federal agents last week.

In a court filing in federal court in New Mexico, Eastman indicated he was confronted by agents when leaving a restaurant. He's moving for a judge to order his phone returned.

"The federal agents identified themselves as FBI agents, but they appeared to be executing a warrant issued at the behest of the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General," Eastman's lawyer, Charles Burnham, wrote in the 13-page filing .

Eastman accompanied the filing with a copy of the search warrant , authorized by a federal magistrate judge in Albuquerque.



A legal adviser to Trump's campaign, Eastman has been a central figure in the Capitol riot committee's case that the former president attempted to block the peaceful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal judge in California has previously ruled that Eastman and Trump "likely" entered a criminal conspiracy to obstruct the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6.

The judge, U.S. District Court Judge David Carter, called their effort "a coup in search of a legal theory."

The search of Eastman's phone appears to have come amid a flurry of activity by federal prosecutors probing the Jan. 6 attack and efforts by Trump allies to authorize false slates of electors as part of a plan to overturn the 2020 election.

Last week, subpoenas were served on a slew of those false electors, including at least three state Republican Party chairs. Investigators also searched the Lorton, Va., home of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, another critical player in Trump's efforts.

Comments / 169

walkerdog
2d ago

What's the big deal here? Phones are confiscated every day as a part of investigations. The only difference here is that he thinks he's too entitled to be treated this way.

Reply(20)
64
young at heart
3d ago

If you wouldn’t of taken the 5th at more than 100 questions, they wouldn’t of had to go to a judge to get your phone!!!

Reply(23)
73
Bad O Knows
2d ago

How about just testify then they have no reason to confiscate anything, unless you're too worried about self incrimination, which says you did something wrong.

Reply
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

DOJ eyes Trump after feds raid Trump ally, seize phones

Federal investigators raided Trump ally Jeffrey Clark’s home as part of the sprawling inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Clark has repeatedly pled the Fifth in his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the raid with Neal Katyal, who links the raid directly to Donald Trump himself. Katyal asserts that “conspiracy takes two to tango” and that “it is unthinkable that there is now not a criminal investigation at the Justice Department right now and that Donald Trump is part of that investigation.” June 24, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Memphis lawmakers tell police not to work security at Trump rally: “He’s notorious for not paying”

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Memphis, but the city police don't want anything to do with it. According to Action News 5, Trump's past events that required local security resulted in hefty bills for the Trump campaign. Trump still owes El Paso $570,000 for a 2019 rally. The Republican Party wanted to move the 2020 convention to Jacksonville, Florida, during the pandemic, but that got canceled when security couldn't work with half of the budget cops were promised.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Fbi#District Court
Rolling Stone

The FBI’s Investigation Into the Fake Trump Elector Scheme Is Heating Up

Click here to read the full article. Federal agents served multiple subpoenas on Wednesday morning related to the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. FBI officials confirmed to The Washington Post that law enforcement had contacted several individuals who agreed to participate in schemes by the Trump campaign to secure a slate of fake Electoral College electors in an effort to keep Trump in power despite his loss in the 2020 presidential election. FBI agents subpoenaed David Schaffer, Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, as well as Brad Carver, a Georgia lawyer who falsely attested to being a...
NEVADA STATE
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
MSNBC

John Eastman is the latest Trump ally to whine to Tucker Carlson about legal troubles

Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who advised the Trump campaign on ways to overturn the 2020 election, is apparently of great interest to the Department of Justice. On Monday, we learned Eastman had his phone seized by federal investigators in New Mexico last Wednesday. The discovery was made after Eastman filed a motion seeking to have a court return his phone and order officials to destroy what was retrieved from it. Clearly, he’s not happy about the encounter.
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
230K+
Followers
13K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy