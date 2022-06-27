3 killed, at least 50 injured after Amtrak train traveling from LA to Chicago derails in Missouri

Unmute Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00

Authorities said three people were killed and at least 50 were injured when an Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri.

Amtrak officials say the train struck a dump truck in Mendon, Missouri, causing "several cars" to derail.

Police said two people in the train and one in the dump truck were pronounced dead.

The agency said there were approximately 243 passengers on board and 12 crew members.

On June 27 at 12:42 p.m. CT, Southwest Chief Train 4, traveling eastbound on BNSF track from Los Angeles to Chicago, derailed 8 cars and 2 locomotives after striking a truck that was obstructing a public crossing near Mendon, Missouri. There were approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members onboard with early reports of injuries. Local authorities are currently assisting customers. Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs. Individuals with questions about their friends and family who were traveling aboard this train should call 800-523-9101. Additional details will be provided as available. - Statement from Amtrak

The crash involved Amtrak's Southwest Chief train 4. According to Amtrak schedules , the train would have left Los Angeles Union Station Saturday evening, making stops in Fullerton, Riverside and San Bernardino as it began the roughly 43-hour trip to Chicago.

According to Amtrak, people seeking information about relatives or friends aboard the train can call 800-523-9101.

This crash comes just a day after an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car in Northern California, killing three people.

