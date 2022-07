ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A controversial art installation depicting police officers as pigs will not be removed, a California arts center announced on Wednesday. In an Instagram post, the Board of Trustees for the California Center for the Arts, Escondido said that it had considered “the range of public comments” about the piece and decided to keep the exhibition “without removing, covering or otherwise editing it.” The statement cited an “opportunity to embrace and reflect diverse community viewpoints.”

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO