Rockford, IL

Illinois GOP governor candidates visit Rockford area

MyStateline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe primary usually takes place in March, but it was pushed back...

www.mystateline.com

WSPY NEWS

Bailey big winner in Illinois gubernatorial race

Darren Bailey is the big winner in the Illinois Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday winning 57 percent of the vote. Bailey is an Illinois State Senator. His closest competitor is Jesse Sullivan who won 16 percent of the vote. Sullivan is down by over 320,000 votes from Bailey's lead. In third place is Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin who won 15 percent of the vote. Bailey will face Governor J.B. Pritzker in the November Midterm Election.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Elections
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Some Winnebago County election results might be wrong

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Following Tuesday’s Illinois Primary Election, the Winnebago County Clerk announced Thursday that some of the results may be incorrect due to a clerical error. Clerk Lori Gummow said election judges discovered a discrepancy while reviewing results from certain referendum questions. Gummow said the clerical error could have impacted the outcome of […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Investigation launched after vote discrepancy in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office is investigating after several election judges discovered “a discrepancy” while reviewing the unofficial results of certain referendum questions from the June 28 Primary election. “This type of instance is exactly why we have up to two weeks to...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary

Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MyStateline.com

Illinois voters take to the polls

Voter turnout was not expected to be very high for Tuesday's election. Syverson defeats Nicolosi in contest for Illinois …. 51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio …. Pritzker wins nomination for governor in Illinois …. Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison. Early results from the...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Primary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois Primary election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidates for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. Primary elections are traditionally held in March, but last year, state lawmakers passed a bill that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Flags lining funeral route of Machesney Park Marine

Corporal Nathan Carlson's body will return home to Machesney Park this week. Flags lining funeral route of Machesney Park Marine. Winnebago County Clerk: Some election results might …. Man shot by police at Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino …. Leave fireworks to the professionals, Rockford officials …. Forest Preserves of...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

Leave fireworks to the professionals, Rockford officials say

Personal fireworks are illegal in Illinois, and fire professionals say that's for a reason. Leave fireworks to the professionals, Rockford officials …. Winnebago County Clerk: Some election results might …. Man shot by police at Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino …. Forest Preserves of Winnebago County celebrate 100 …. Therapy...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Lawsuit dismissed after Illinois suspends gas tax increase

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit over a gas pump sticker requirement in Illinois. Lawsuit dismissed after Illinois suspends gas tax …. Illinois kicks off series of tax relief programs …. Head of Rockford’s ‘Carpenter’s Place’ retires. Rockford art event benefits Ukrainian sister city. Primary voter...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

You Won’t Believe What This Illinois Idiot Did To Political Signs

I bet you didn't know it was a felony to do this illegal act to political signs in Illinois. I have to admit, I got a little confused for a minute. I'm so used to elections being in March and November, that I couldn't figure out why my mom was talking about the Illinois primary being in June. I was wondering why there was so much political advertising going on already. Then I remember, yes we do vote this month.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
MyStateline.com

Head of Rockford's 'Carpenter's Place' retires

The head of a Rockford non-profit has stepped away after 20 years of service. Head of Rockford’s ‘Carpenter’s Place’ retires. Winnebago County Clerk: Some election results might …. Man shot by police at Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino …. Leave fireworks to the professionals, Rockford officials...
ROCKFORD, IL

