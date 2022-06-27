ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machesney Park, IL

Flags lining funeral route of Machesney Park Marine

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWtnV_0gNlhK6y00

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Corporal Nathan Carlson’s body will return home to Machesney Park this week.

The Marine died along with four others when their helicopter crashed during training earlier this month. A non-profit that lines funeral routes for military and first responders will be in the area this week.

The Flagman’s Mission Continues ” is asking for help in setting up more than 700 flags on Friday. They are asking for volunteers to meet them at Harlem High School, 1 Huskie Cir., at 4 p.m. to install the flags.

Carlson’s funeral will take place Saturday at the school.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Therapy dog serves as morale booster at Rockford hospice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois Hospice welcomed Franz Furwig, the Chief Comfort Officer from Furst Staffing. The therapy dog’s visit was Northern Illinois Hospice’s first, and CEO Lisa Novak called his visit a big morale booster. “The work that we do is challenging and it’s 24/7 365, so it’s really important that we create […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Leave fireworks to the professionals, Rockford officials say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Personal fireworks are illegal in Illinois, and fire professionals say that’s for a reason. “We’ve seen, historically, structure fires, building fires, related grass fires, and a lot of injuries,” said Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matthew Knott. “And it’s just, absolutely, something that’s absolutely preventable.” Knott says it’s important to remember […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Cpl. Nathan Carlson returns home in honor

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Harlem graduate turned Marine who tragically lost his life this month is being escorted home on Thursday. Corporal Nathan Carlson was participating in a Marine training exercise on June 8 when is Osprey crashed, taking his life. Thursday, Nathan completed his journey home, lead...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Lost kayakers rescued from Killbuck Creek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three kayakers were rescued from the Kishwaukee River early Thursday morning. The Blackhawk Fire Protection District says one of the kayakers called for help saying the group was lost and disoriented as night fell. About 20 minutes after rescue crews arrived, one team reported voice contact with the three kayakers.. They were found a short time later.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Machesney Park, IL
Sports
City
Machesney Park, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Head of Rockford’s ‘Carpenter’s Place’ retires

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The head of a Rockford non-profit has stepped away after 20 years of service. Kay Larrick is the executive director of “Carpenter’s Place.” A retirement open house was held at Rockford Country Club Wednesday evening. Larrick has been with the non-profit, helping the area’s homeless, since 2022. She was named executive […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Line The Overpasses To Show Your Support, For Corporal Nathan Carlson and His Family

Let’s take a few moments and remember a local hero. Corporal Nathan Carlson was born in Rockford, Illinois. He graduated from Harlem High School in 2019 where he was captain of the swim team. Upon graduation, he enlisted into the Marine Corps and attended Marine Corps Boot Camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. He graduated boot camp in August of 2019 and officially earned the title of Marine.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: City Of Rockford Says, Leave The Fireworks To The Professionals… Or They Will Provide You With Some Fireworks Education and Possibly A Citation.

Thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks in the U.S. Fireworks are dangerous and can cause devastating burns, injuries, fires and even death. Most fireworks, including bottle rockets, firecrackers, sky rockets and roman candles, are also illegal in Illinois. Sky Lanterns or paper lanterns that contain a small candle or fuel cell that heats the air in the lantern causing it to rise are also illegal.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Marine#Volunteers#Harlem High School#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area hospitals still in need of blood

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the Fourth of July is less than a week away, stateline hospitals are urging people to donate blood. Blood usage in hospitals in the area has been extremely high, and hospitals are at risk of not having an adequate supply of blood leading into the holiday. Holidays usually see an […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Units Responding To A Possible Apartment Fire

Several Units Responding To A Possible Apartment Fire. Sources are reporting a possible apartment fire. It happened at an apartment on Boxwood, approx. 7:30 pm. Initial reports are saying that there is heavy smoke in the hallway of the apartment building. They were working on evacuating the rest of the...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: One Vehicle Accident In Rockford

What happened: One Vehicle Accident/Vehicle vs Tree. At approximately 5:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of 11th Avenue and 21st Street in Rockford for a auto accident. Upon arrival one vehicle was observed that reportedly hit a tree in the area. One person was transported by...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Route 251 and Harlem Rd. Thursday traffic delays

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The major challenges for businesses along Harlem Rd. now changes from “pandemic” to construction, but many owners say the short term obstacles will lead to long term benefits. A construction project that is $4M amplifies traffic delays and detours for drivers in Machesney...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Update: Large Power Outage On The East Side

UPDATE: COMED is working 5 different power outages, that is affecting approx. 750 customers. COMED is working hard, to restore the power . Details are minimal right now. Sources are reporting that there is a possible fire in the 1400 block of James. Sources are reporting some wires were on...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford art event benefits Ukrainian sister city

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An evening of art Wednesday benefited Rockford’s sister city in Ukraine. University Club of Rockford hosted “Art for Peace.” There was music, food and auctions, with many of the works sold being donated by local partners. City of Rockford Poet Laureate Christine Swanberg also recited an original poem called “Invasion.” The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Missing Rockford woman found dead, investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement is investigating after a missing Rockford woman was found dead early Thursday morning. “We are waiting on the police report, and are continuing the search for anyone who may have seen her with anyone on Monday of this week,” a family member confirmed to 23 News.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Reports of a fire scene, At a local playground

Sources are reporting a fire. It happened around 4:50 pm, at the Price Park Playground. That is located at 2205 Ridge ave, in Machesney Park. That is located off of Mitchel rd. Initial reports are saying a pressure washer is on fire. No reports of injuries. Still developing. You can...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy