Flags lining funeral route of Machesney Park Marine

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Corporal Nathan Carlson’s body will return home to Machesney Park this week.

The Marine died along with four others when their helicopter crashed during training earlier this month. A non-profit that lines funeral routes for military and first responders will be in the area this week.

“ The Flagman’s Mission Continues ” is asking for help in setting up more than 700 flags on Friday. They are asking for volunteers to meet them at Harlem High School, 1 Huskie Cir., at 4 p.m. to install the flags.

Carlson’s funeral will take place Saturday at the school.

