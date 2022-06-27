ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston teacher gets recognized with a Tony Award

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A local high school teacher is back from New York City after receiving a Tony Award for Excellence in Theater Education. Roshunda Jones-Koumba from Aldine ISD’s Carver...

www.click2houston.com

houstoniamag.com

Meet the 3 Houston Women Competing for Miss Plus America

What started as a swimsuit competition to draw tourists to Atlantic City in the 1920s became a cultural cornerstone: what we now know as beauty pageants. As they have evolved, these events offer a glittering spectacle featuring statuesque women and replete with extravagant gowns, talent shows, questionnaires, physical fitness tests, judges, and, of course, a tiara for the last contestant standing. Michael Caine’s character in Miss Congeniality sums up the pageant microcosm when he says, “Smilers wear a crown; losers wear a frown.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Miss Texas USA contestant raising awareness for ALS

HOUSTON – Meet Lluvia Alzate. She’s competing in the Miss Texas USA pageant, and she’s using her platform to shine a light on a devastating disease that has changed her family’s life. Her mom has been living with the disease for over two years. She recently...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Keeping kids safe in the water with free swim lessons

HOUSTON – As we know, a great way to beat the heat is by jumping into a pool, lake, or even the bay. Sadly, it’s during the summertime that drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for children younger than five. According to the Texas Department of...
HOUSTON, TX
matadornetwork.com

Houston’s Sugar Land Suburb Is One of the Most Diverse, and Exciting, Places To Eat in Texas

Increasingly over the past decade, Houston, Texas has become known as a haven for people who love to eat well. The city offers much more than just barbecue and Tex-Mex, although, let’s be clear, the barbecue and Tex-Mex are fabulous. However, there’s one specific suburb that deserves the spotlight: Sugar Land restaurants reflect a community of immigrants with impressive culinary chops.
TEXAS STATE
kiiky.com

15 Best Esthetician Schools in Houston, Texas | 2022

Have you been looking at the best esthetician schools in Houston? We’ve prepared a list of them here, so read on to become familiar with each one. Texas consistently ranks in the top three states in terms of population in the US. It offers brilliant and aspirational young people...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Baking Cup opens in Richmond

Located in the The Shops of Bella Terra, the business also offers a variety of coffee. (Courtesy The Baking Cup) The Baking Cup—a family-owned bakery specializing in custom cakes and sweet treats baked daily from scratch—opened a location in Richmond in April. Located in the The Shops of Bella Terra, the business also offers a variety of coffee. The Baking Cup now operates at 5614 W. Grand Parkway S., Ste. 100B, but has been operating in owner Estrella Canales' home since 2011. 832-253-8260. www.thebakingcup.com.
RICHMOND, TX
Click2Houston.com

From Broadway to Fatherhood: Local couple share their surrogacy journey

HOUSTON – Social media stars and dads, The Broadway Husbands, joined us in the studio alongside their son, Maverick. The couple formed by Bret Shuford and Stephen Hanna chatted about using their popular social media platforms to help others navigate and celebrate LGBTQ+ parenthood. Don’t miss their complete interview...
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

HISD, It’s Time!

I recently had the opportunity to visit some very palatial and beautiful high school football stadiums in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, as well as right here in the Greater Houston area. On any given Friday night in the state of Texas—from Amarillo to El Paso to the valley in Brownsville—you’ll...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Beloved Yates Photographer retires after nearly a decade

Jake Yates High School photography teacher Ray Carrington III is saying farewell to his old stomping ground. He recently announced his retirement with 2021-2022 school year being his last year in the program. For the last 28 years, Carrington has been a strong pillar, mentor, father figure, and educator to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Caribbean Fest 2022 is back, bigger than ever

HOUSTON - The 20th Annual Houston Caribbean Fest is celebrating with five days of Caribbean culture & cuisine. You can enjoy live performances, Caribbean food, dance, music, and so much more. Indulge and experience the flavors of Jamaica, St. Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Granada, and many more. The five-day...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

FREE Ice Cream Social – Try 8 flavors

HOUSTON (CW39) Beat the summer heat with Central Market’s creamy craft ice cream! The gourmet grocer will host an Ice Cream Social from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, highlighting the flavors of Central Market’s small-batch ice cream and tasty treats. Shoppers are invited to visit...
HOUSTON, TX
territorysupply.com

15 Fantastically Free Things to Do in Houston, Texas

You don’t have to empty your wallet to have fun in Houston. Like any other big city, there are plenty of ways you can spend your money in Houston to have a good time like say trying to eat and drink your way through the diverse culinary scene, or shopping the hundreds of stores at The Galleria mall. By all means, ball out if you want to, but you should know that there are also lots of local activities and attractions that represent what makes Houston unique and are completely free to the public.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

‘Mattress Mack’ donates free mattresses to veterans and first responders

HOUSTON (KIAH) – To celebrate the fourth of July, Houston’s very own “Mattress Mack” stepped up to help many veterans and first responders in need. Earlier this week, Gallery Furniture hosted a free mattress giveaway. Dozens of cars lined the streets prior to store opening to pick up their brand new mattress.
HOUSTON, TX

