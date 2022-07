(Port Canaveral, FL) -- The Force will need to be with Star Wars fans' wallets if they want to try a new drink inspired by the galaxy far, far away. Disney is selling a five-thousand-dollar Kaiburr Crystal drink aboard its newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish. The cocktail is sold in the Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge and is served in a case similar to ones scene on screen in The Empire Strikes Back and The Mandalorian.

