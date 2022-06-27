Midday Report June 27, 2022

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed twice at the Monroe Street Blue Line station in the heart of downtown Chicago Thursday afternoon. As CBS 2'S Sabrina Franza reported, witnesses said a 42-year-old man ran up the stairs from the Chicago Transit Authority subway station onto Dearborn Street -- and then across the street to the Chase Tower, 10 S. Dearborn St. Witnesses said the man's entire back was injured, and he went into the office skyscraper in search of help. "We were sitting here and we saw a man come up the subway stairs, and he went...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 52 MINUTES AGO