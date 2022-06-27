Minnesotans get lucky over the weekend; win over $1 million in Powerball lottery

MINNEAPOLIS -- More showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Thursday morning, with some dry time mixed in.Temperatures are expected to be hot, with temps reaching 90 degrees in the Twin Cities. The severe weather threat remains far east and southeast as the day goes on. Some isolated storms are expected to redevelop after 4 p.m., mainly to the east of the Twin Cities. It is much-needed rain, considering the fact that this June has been the fifth driest on record in the Twin Cities and an expansion of drought conditions in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Then, it will be much more comfortable by Friday. The weekend won't be too humid. There could be some isolated showers Saturday with a better chance of rain late Sunday into Monday (Fourth of July). Long-range forecast for July According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), above-, near- and below- average rainfall conditions are all equally likely for Minnesota. Minnesota will be under the jet stream, so a couple rounds of storms could ease the dryness -- but we'll have to wait and see if that happens.

