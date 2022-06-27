ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Minnesotans get lucky over the weekend; win over $1 million in Powerball lottery

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on March 22, 2019. Lottery tickets are something that many people only dream of, but for two lucky winners from the North Shore, their dreams just became a reality. "One Powerball...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
City
Grand Marais, MN
City
Roseville, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Y-105FM

The Most Expensive Mistake Minnesotans Make at the Pump

Gas prices are through the roof right now, so if you're looking to save money when filling up here in Minnesota, DON'T make this mistake. When I was a kid it seemed like my dad would drive all over town so he could find the absolute cheapest gasoline price. (This was way before apps like GasBuddy tracked the price for you.) Even though the price might have only been a few cents cheaper at a gas station way on the other side of the city, he thought-- hey, at least I'm saving money. (Of course, that didn't include the gas we wasted driving all over just to save a few cents per gallon...)
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
WILLMAR, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Winners#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing#Minnesotans#The Minnesota Lottery#The Twin Cities
boreal.org

Minnesota given more than 700 acres near the St. Croix River

Photo: A view of the St. Croix River from a 729-acre property near Chisago City, Minn. The Trust for Public Land announced Tuesday that it has donated the land to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to be managed as part of the Chengwatana State Forest. Minnesota Department of Natural...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
willmarradio.com

Twisters confirmed in NW Minnesota last Friday

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The National Weather Service is confirming six tornadoes Friday in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The most powerful was an E-F-2 tornado with winds as strong as 115 miles an hour between Rochert (ROCH'-urt) to Menahga, Minnesota in Becker and Wadena counties. Its nearly 31-mile path caused property damage and downed power lines and numerous trees. An E-F-1 tornado with winds of 105 miles an hour was on the ground for four miles as it tracked across North Twin Lake and near Naytahwaush in Mahnomen County. It tore up trees and damaged several homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Hibbing, Iron Range, Ely

Hibbing, MN- The City of Hibbing received a grant to clean and repurpose a contaminated site. Nearly $250,000 will get allocated from the Department of Employment and Economic Development. The money will clean and redevelop the site into a proposed new eye clinic. The project is anticipated to create four jobs and retain eight jobs. Other funds for the project will come from a developer and the IRRRB.
HIBBING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Heat and much-needed rain Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- More showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected Thursday morning, with some dry time mixed in.Temperatures are expected to be hot, with temps reaching 90 degrees in the Twin Cities. The severe weather threat remains far east and southeast as the day goes on. Some isolated storms are expected to redevelop after 4 p.m., mainly to the east of the Twin Cities. It is much-needed rain, considering the fact that this June has been the fifth driest on record in the Twin Cities and an expansion of drought conditions in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Then, it will be much more comfortable by Friday. The weekend won't be too humid. There could be some isolated showers Saturday with a better chance of rain late Sunday into Monday (Fourth of July). Long-range forecast for July According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), above-, near- and below- average rainfall conditions are all equally likely for Minnesota. Minnesota will be under the jet stream, so a couple rounds of storms could ease the dryness -- but we'll have to wait and see if that happens. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Large hail possible with strong storms in eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin

Skies have cleared and the sunshine is creating some instability that will help touch of thunderstorms in eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. The best chance for severe storms is across Wisconsin, where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms that will be capable of large hail. Some strong winds and a tornado are also possible, though hail is the biggest threat.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

The Highest-Ranked County in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota

When it comes to access to health care, a new report says the highest-ranked county in the country is right here in our own backyard in Minnesota. U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health have been ranking communities across the country for the past five years now based on various aspects of their overall health. And while Minnesota, as a state, ranked relatively high overall, several counties here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes placed very highly in this year's survey.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Proposed legislation will aim to close legal gap after several Minnesota families lose savings to pool contractor

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation has sparked state action to protect your money and property.         We introduced you to several families who paid for a backyard pool and have nothing to show for the tens of thousands of dollars paid.Our reports drew attention from the attorney general's office, and now from law enforcement and lawmakers.MORE: "Our yard is ruined": More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurchFamily after family told WCCO how they sacrificed and saved, and spent their life savings to build a place for their...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy