Northland College soccer host summer camps

DULUTH, Minn. -- A popular North Shore restaurant is temporarily closed for a major remodel ahead of its busiest weekend of the year -- but this wasn't a planned project.A drowsy driver crashed into the Island Lake Inn early Wednesday morning."Cleaner just said, 'Someone came through the wall at our bar,' and I'm like, 'It couldn't be an actual through-the-wall kind of situation,'" said co-owner Sam Spears.Much to Spears' surprise, it was. An SUV had barreled into the building. Investigators say the driver fell asleep as he was rounding the curve along Rice Lake Road. He then drove through the...

DULUTH, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO