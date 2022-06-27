ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

Northland College soccer host summer camps

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northland College men's and women's soccer teams are set to host three separate camps this...

www.wdio.com

WDIO-TV

UMD Athletics sees more front office changes in departure of Jay Finnerty

More front office changes are coming to the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) athletics department. It was announced on Thursday that Associate Athletic Director of Revenue and Special Projects Jay Finnerty is heading to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. There he'll serve as the next Senior Associate Athletic Director for Resource Enhancement for the Phoenix.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

National Champion Ole Miss Rebel Hudson Sapp joins Duluth Huskies

Ole Miss baseball is national champions for the first time ever after defeating the University of Oklahoma 4-2 on Sunday. Now one of the Rebels' own is a Duluth Husky. Redshirt freshman outfielder Hudson Sapp made the trek up north just last Thursday, and already Wednesday night he led the team with two hits, one run and a rbi.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Big renovations complete for the Wheeler Athletic Complex

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday to celebrate new renovations at the Wheeler Athletic Complex in Duluth. The Parks and Recreation Manager for Duluth, Jessica Peterson, said a lot of the improvements we’re aimed directly at getting the amenities up to competitive levels. “We've made some minor improvements to...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Grand Marais graduate receives Eerie Mining Company scholarship

The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation and the St. Louis County Historical Society awarded the $1500 Erie Mining Company Scholarship to a Cook County Senior High School graduate at the Depot in Duluth on Wednesday. The scholarship was established to commemorate the history of the Erie Mining Company and its...
DULUTH, MN
1049 The Edge

Lumberjack World Championships Is In Hayward, WI

Wisconsin is one of many Midwest states that is known for its sparsity between towns and beautiful outdoors. Though Wisconsin is mainly known for their love and appreciation of cheese, the small town of Hayward, WI has been putting on the Lumberjack World Championships since 1960. This International competition invites professional lumberjacks and lumberjills (female lumberjack) to compete in a series of tasks over a three-day period, with one competition being wilder than the next.
HAYWARD, WI
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Angelica Z

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for Thursday, June 30th: Angelica Z. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Mesabi Family YMCA closing at the end of July

Disappointing news for those who've come to love the Mesabi Family YMCA. The organization is dissolving, and the plan is to close the doors to the public on July 31st. A statement from the YMCA and its Board of Directors said the decision was not an easy one. But they have been operating under severe financial strain for several years. Factors include rising costs and declining membership. COVID also caused some problems.
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Allen

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Western Garden Tour & Continental Breakfast

Mark your calendars for the Western Garden Tour and Continental Breakfast on Saturday, August 6 at the Norton Park United Methodist Church, 436 North 79th Avenue West in Duluth. You can "Ask A Master Gardener" at the breakfast from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Enjoy muffins, fruit, juice and coffee. There will...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Independence Celebration Concert

The Gary New Duluth Development Alliance is proud to sponsor a Independence Celebration on Thursday, June 30th. Music will be preformed by the Duluth Symphony Brass. The Independence Celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Gary New Duluth Recreation Area pavilion, 801 101st Avenue West in Duluth. Bring your...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Tent Revival Meeting in Superior

There will be a Tent Revival Meeting on Saturday, July 16th at Central Park in Superior. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and come listen to Christian music. The event runs from 1:00 -5:00 p.m.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Bayfield, WI gets a visit from Viking Octantis cruisers

DULUTH, MN-- After leaving Duluth Monday night, the Viking Octantis made her first stop in Bayfield. The cruise ship was supposed to dock there last month but because the wind and waves were too high, it was deemed unsafe to shuttle passengers to shore. On Tuesday, the 400 travelers got...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

St. Luke's to host free lecture on cancer, Immunotherapy

A free lecture aimed at teaching others about cancer is returning to St. Luke's. It's called "Immunotherapy: An Innovative Approach to Fighting Cancer." This will be the 16th cancer lecture the hospital has put on but it will be the first one since 2019. During the presentation oncologist Dr. Roberto...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Drowsy driver crashes into Duluth restaurant

DULUTH, Minn. -- A popular North Shore restaurant is temporarily closed for a major remodel ahead of its busiest weekend of the year -- but this wasn't a planned project.A drowsy driver crashed into the Island Lake Inn early Wednesday morning."Cleaner just said, 'Someone came through the wall at our bar,' and I'm like, 'It couldn't be an actual through-the-wall kind of situation,'" said co-owner Sam Spears.Much to Spears' surprise, it was. An SUV had barreled into the building. Investigators say the driver fell asleep as he was rounding the curve along Rice Lake Road. He then drove through the...
DULUTH, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Duluth Seaway Port Authority earns good Green Marine rating

For the 2021 Green Marine report, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority earned a 3.8 rating out of a possible 5. The authority reported they are #1 in the Great Lakes, and #6 nationwide. The port authority is proud to have been part of the development of the voluntary certification program,...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver falls asleep, crashes through motel wall near Duluth

No one was injured inside a roadside motel when a driver fell asleep and crashed into the building, with the SUV coming to a rest inside the motel's bar and restaurant. It happened at about 6:49 a.m. Wednesday when a 36-year-old Tower man fell asleep while driving on Rice Lake Road and crashed into the Island Lake Inn, which is located on the north side of Island Lake, about 15 miles north of Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

30 years since the Benzene Spill

June 30th, 2022 marks 30 years since the toxic benzene spill happened in the Twin Ports. Early that morning, a Burlington Northern train derailed. 14 cars were knocked off the tracks, and one tank car went plunging into the Nemadji River below. Inside that tank car was a toxic chemical...
DULUTH, MN

