You can live in this former missile silo in Nebraska. No, really — take a look

A residence with a heavy slice of history has landed on the real estate market in York, Nebraska, for $550,000 . And yes, it is really “a blast from the past.”

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom house was a former “decommissioned Atlas-F missile complex” that “was designed to withstand a nuclear attack,” the listing on Zillow.com describes.

However, the only livable part of the silo is the first level, which features the following:

Electricity

Hot and cold running water

Toilet

Bathtub

Kitchen area

Dining area

Below that specified area, is the silo itself.

“The lower level has 1256 square feet of unfinished space with a 40’ tunnel that leads to the actual silo,” the listing describes. “This incredible structure is 174 ft. deep and 52 ft. across with reinforced concrete walls 2.5 feet thick at the bottom and up to nine feet thick on top with two massive launch doors weighing in excess of 50 tons.”

The listing – and the price – caught the attention of the popular Facebook real estate page Zillow Gone Wild and many people had more than a few observations.

“I’m also thinking the person who priced it at $550K may have been locked up underground a little too long,” one person joked.

“I think people who have a talent with ‘unfinished bonus rooms’ could go to town here and really make it POP!” another said.

“May I offer you some claustrophobia with a side of ‘Silence of the Lambs’?” someone asked.

“So is there an actual missile still in there?” one person commented. “How radioactive is the whole place? If i bring a loaf of bread in will it immediately get toasty? IS IT HAUNTED. I need answers!”

“You certainly wouldn’t have to worry about a tornado,” another observed.

“I mean as missile silos go…very homey,” someone said. “A little too rustic for my taste though.”

“It looks like Hawkins National Laboratory, where Eleven was trained! (‘Stranger Things’)“ one person compared.

“The staging really sells the place,” another said.

York is about 107 miles southwest of Omaha.

