Real Estate

You can live in this former missile silo in Nebraska. No, really — take a look

By TJ Macias
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39d6ZH_0gNlehkq00

A residence with a heavy slice of history has landed on the real estate market in York, Nebraska, for $550,000 . And yes, it is really “a blast from the past.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lR8L6_0gNlehkq00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom house was a former “decommissioned Atlas-F missile complex” that “was designed to withstand a nuclear attack,” the listing on Zillow.com describes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOOM7_0gNlehkq00
Silo design Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

However, the only livable part of the silo is the first level, which features the following:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2jTb_0gNlehkq00
Stairs Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

  • Electricity

  • Hot and cold running water

  • Toilet

  • Bathtub

  • Kitchen area

  • Dining area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seucK_0gNlehkq00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

Below that specified area, is the silo itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeUpV_0gNlehkq00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

“The lower level has 1256 square feet of unfinished space with a 40’ tunnel that leads to the actual silo,” the listing describes. “This incredible structure is 174 ft. deep and 52 ft. across with reinforced concrete walls 2.5 feet thick at the bottom and up to nine feet thick on top with two massive launch doors weighing in excess of 50 tons.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zLgB_0gNlehkq00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

The listing – and the price – caught the attention of the popular Facebook real estate page Zillow Gone Wild and many people had more than a few observations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afraC_0gNlehkq00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

“I’m also thinking the person who priced it at $550K may have been locked up underground a little too long,” one person joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVV9h_0gNlehkq00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

“I think people who have a talent with ‘unfinished bonus rooms’ could go to town here and really make it POP!” another said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yk3H4_0gNlehkq00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

“May I offer you some claustrophobia with a side of ‘Silence of the Lambs’?” someone asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360JHr_0gNlehkq00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

“So is there an actual missile still in there?” one person commented. “How radioactive is the whole place? If i bring a loaf of bread in will it immediately get toasty? IS IT HAUNTED. I need answers!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NB8E8_0gNlehkq00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

“You certainly wouldn’t have to worry about a tornado,” another observed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f28VT_0gNlehkq00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

“I mean as missile silos go…very homey,” someone said. “A little too rustic for my taste though.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAVIH_0gNlehkq00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

“It looks like Hawkins National Laboratory, where Eleven was trained! (‘Stranger Things’)“ one person compared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5U14_0gNlehkq00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

“The staging really sells the place,” another said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xswo_0gNlehkq00
Aerial view Screen grab from Zillow/BancWise Realty

York is about 107 miles southwest of Omaha.

