Sherbert Williams

A Cadiz man was injured in a multi-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning in Caldwell County. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Cadiz Road and Hopson Road around 5 a.m. for reports of a collision. Investigation determined that a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Steaven Holder of Cadiz was heading north on Cadiz Road when another vehicle—operated by 23-year-old Joseph Chambers of Cadiz—attempted to drive onto Hopson Road and into Holder’s path.
Elkton will host its annual July 3rd on the Square celebration Sunday evening and everyone is invited. Courtney Harper with B.R. Knuckles Insurance in Elkton says it all begins with the children’s bike parade around the square at 4:30 and ends with fireworks at about 9 p.m. There are...
Patriotic in the Pennyrile is coming up next month at Casey Jones Distillery, with the Pennyrile Area Community Band to present music appropriate for the Independence Day season. Darwin Baggett with the band says food trucks will start serving at 5 p.m. July 12 and the concert will commence at...
Jennie Stuart Health has a new service that will help provide comfort to families who have experienced a stillbirth, in honor of Bella River Disney of Clarksville. According to a news release, the Caring Cradle was made possible thanks to a generous gift by Kelsey and Nick Disney to the Jennie Stuart Health Foundation, benefiting the obstetrics floor of Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary on Bruce View Circle. Unknown suspects entered a home in the 100 block of Bruce View Wednesday afternoon and stole a signed Jerry Rice football, tools, furniture, glassware and other property with a combined value of about $1,200, according to the incident report.
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library is honored to partner with Save the Children Foundation to present “Summer Stories”; a 30-day reading. challenge beginning in July. Save the Children and Imagination Library are challenging children ages birth to 5 years old to read at least 15 minutes a day...
Two Herndon residents have been arrested on warrants for an alleged burglary and assault from over the weekend on West 13th Street. Hopkinsville police allege that 31-year old Shycorian Bailey and 28-year old Rodreyanna Bailey of Herndon entered a home in the 500 block of West 13th Saturday and assaulted a woman inside, leaving scratches and bruises on the victim.
A Christian County grand jury will hear two more cases of suspects charged in connection with the June 16 armed home invasion at the residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige on Glass Avenue. A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday morning in Christian District Court for 19-year old Isaiah...
The Hoptown Hoppers lost the lead late in a 17-4 defeat to Madisonville Miners on Tuesday. The Miners scored six runs in the seventh inning. Garrett Blevins took the loss for Hoptown Hoppers. Blevins lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs. Other Scores:. Full Count 13...
It’s Christian County Farm Bureau Day at the Western Kentucky State Fair. 4,026 people went to the fair Wednesday, well ahead of last year’s 2,206 Wednesday attendance number. Members can get in free from 4:30 until 6 p.m. with the coupon they received in the mail and their...
Two suspects accused of stealing wire from a Todd County business were arrested Tuesday morning on multiple charges. Arrest citations for 29-year old Matthew Merrill of Pembroke and 42-year old Jodi Simson of Elkton say they were observed allegedly trespassing on the property at Jeff Lear Trucking and that they had stolen copper wiring from dump trucks on the grounds. The pair reportedly fled when confronted, but both were soon located and detained by Todd County Sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Turner.
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car in a hit and run incident Monday night on Boales Street. It happened just before 11 p.m., when 24-year old Kaliyah Ellis of Hopkinsville was struck by the side of a car driven by an unknown suspect, who fled the scene before police arrived.
A resolution appears to be likely in the arson case against Anthony Taylor, the man accused of setting fire to an East 18th Street home in September of last year, as a continuance was granted in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Public defender Eric Bearden requested more time to go...
Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith is urging residents to postpone any outdoor burning and to be very careful with fireworks as the region continues to be very dry. Elkton and Sharon Grove firefighters responded to a controlled burn that spread into the woods Tuesday and Smith says any...
A Hopkinsville native has been hired as assistant principal at Calloway County High School. Bobby Love, the son of the late longtime WHOP news director Jim Love, was announced as the school’s new assistant principal this week. Love says, “I am extremely excited and humbled to have been chosen...
There continues to be an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Christian County, but the rise isn’t a dramatic spike that was seen earlier in the pandemic. There were 226 new cases between June 17 and 27, bringing the active case count to 312, according to the Christian County Health Department.
