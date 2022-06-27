Billy Ronald Kincaid

A Cadiz man was injured in a multi-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning in Caldwell County. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Cadiz Road and Hopson Road around 5 a.m. for reports of a collision. Investigation determined that a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Steaven Holder of Cadiz was heading north on Cadiz Road when another vehicle—operated by 23-year-old Joseph Chambers of Cadiz—attempted to drive onto Hopson Road and into Holder’s path.
Elkton will host its annual July 3rd on the Square celebration Sunday evening and everyone is invited. Courtney Harper with B.R. Knuckles Insurance in Elkton says it all begins with the children’s bike parade around the square at 4:30 and ends with fireworks at about 9 p.m. There are...
Patriotic in the Pennyrile is coming up next month at Casey Jones Distillery, with the Pennyrile Area Community Band to present music appropriate for the Independence Day season. Darwin Baggett with the band says food trucks will start serving at 5 p.m. July 12 and the concert will commence at...
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary on Bruce View Circle. Unknown suspects entered a home in the 100 block of Bruce View Wednesday afternoon and stole a signed Jerry Rice football, tools, furniture, glassware and other property with a combined value of about $1,200, according to the incident report.
The seat of Hopkins County in Western Kentucky dates back to 1807, and experienced a boom in the early 20th century, powered by its railroads, tobacco farms and the surrounding Western Coalfields. Madisonville’s residents take pride in their town, to the extent that the motto is, “The Best Town on...
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say they are investigating a Greenville house fire. Crews were called to the 400 block of Hayes Street just after 3 Wednesday afternoon. They say flames and heavy smoke were coming from the home. While trying to get it under control, authorities say part of...
The Hoptown Hoppers lost the lead late in a 17-4 defeat to Madisonville Miners on Tuesday. The Miners scored six runs in the seventh inning. Garrett Blevins took the loss for Hoptown Hoppers. Blevins lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs. Other Scores:. Full Count 13...
A Herndon couple was arrested in connection to an incident Saturday on 13th Street in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say 31-year-old Shycorian Bailey and 28-year-old Rodreyanna Bailey entered a woman’s home without her permission and assaulted her, then Rodreyanna Bailey took the woman’s cell phone. Both were arrested on East 18th Street Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree burglary.
Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Samantha Rodriguez was one of 24 police officers who graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Academy of Police Supervision in Richmond. The three-week course consists of 122 hours of training targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list...
Jennie Stuart Health has a new service that will help provide comfort to families who have experienced a stillbirth, in honor of Bella River Disney of Clarksville. According to a news release, the Caring Cradle was made possible thanks to a generous gift by Kelsey and Nick Disney to the Jennie Stuart Health Foundation, benefiting the obstetrics floor of Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library is honored to partner with Save the Children Foundation to present “Summer Stories”; a 30-day reading. challenge beginning in July. Save the Children and Imagination Library are challenging children ages birth to 5 years old to read at least 15 minutes a day...
SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - For those looking for work in western Kentucky, Century Aluminum in Sebree is hosting a hiring event Wednesday. That’s according to a post on its Facebook page. There will be on-site interviews from 10 to 2 p.m. That’s on State Highway 2096 in Robards.
Heather Hayes of Hopkinsville and JoEllen Reynolds of Cerulean were crowned winners of the 7th Annual Ms. Plus Western Kentucky State Fair Pageant Monday. Here is a gallery of their night on the stage. 2022 Ms. Plus Western Kentucky State Fair Pageant.
Several items were reported stolen out of a home on Rose Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone took tools, a TV, a washer and dryer, an engagement ring, a wedding band, a man’s ring, and a gun safe out of a home that was damaged in a fire.
It’s Christian County Farm Bureau Day at the Western Kentucky State Fair. 4,026 people went to the fair Wednesday, well ahead of last year’s 2,206 Wednesday attendance number. Members can get in free from 4:30 until 6 p.m. with the coupon they received in the mail and their...
Christian Fiscal Court approved final reading of a budget for the upcoming fiscal year Tuesday morning and a $12,500 donation to the Pennyroyal Arts Council toward construction of a statue of Hopkinsville native and former Governor Ned Breathitt. The family of Governor Breathitt is working with a steering committee through...
A Hopkinsville woman was hit by a vehicle on Boales Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say 24-year-old Kaliyah Ellis was struck by a car that fled the area before law enforcement arrived. Ellis reportedly told police she did not want an ambulance. No arrest has been made but...
Men 2 Be has been prevalent in the Hopkinsville community for the past few years. The non-profit organization is designed to help young boys become great young men. The idea for Men 2 Be came to founder LaDessa Lewis when COVID-19 began. The organization aims to fill the gap of...
Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith is urging residents to postpone any outdoor burning and to be very careful with fireworks as the region continues to be very dry. Elkton and Sharon Grove firefighters responded to a controlled burn that spread into the woods Tuesday and Smith says any...
Hopkinsville’s Fourth of July fireworks show — billed as the Red, White & Oooh! — will be Monday evening at Ruff Park. The free celebration starts at 6 p.m. with food truck eats, children’s games and live patriotic music. The fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. The...
