Billy Ronald Kincaid

A Cadiz man was injured in a multi-vehicle collision early Tuesday morning in Caldwell County. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the intersection of Cadiz Road and Hopson Road around 5 a.m. for reports of a collision. Investigation determined that a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Steaven Holder of Cadiz was heading north on Cadiz Road when another vehicle—operated by 23-year-old Joseph Chambers of Cadiz—attempted to drive onto Hopson Road and into Holder’s path.

CALDWELL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO