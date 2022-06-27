ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Official: Newport disconnected from state election network after virus scare

By Tolly Taylor
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZn2s_0gNlchpG00

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Concerns over a computer virus have forced the state to disconnect Newport election authorities from the central voter registration system, according to a state official.

Johnathan Berard, spokesperson for the R.I. Secretary of State, said the state Division of Information Technology made the move because it was following state election cybersecurity protocols.

“The state election system is secure,” Berard said.

Rhode Island’s three-day candidate declaration period began Monday and runs through Wednesday. Tracy Nelson, canvassing board clerk for Newport, said the disconnection means she will need to go to the R.I. Secretary of State’s office in person to enter the candidates’ names on Thursday morning.

Right now, Nelson said, she’s keeping track of the candidates in an Excel spreadsheet.

As a result, Newport candidates who have submitted paperwork to run for office aren’t listed online on the state’s voter information website .

Thomas Shevlin, spokesperson for Newport’s city manager, said the virus was received in an email June 9 but was detected and isolated without incident. As a precaution, Shevlin said the city took city email and other services offline.

Shevlin said a city new s release on June 10 notified the public about certain services going offline.

Shevlin said city email, archives and other services are back online following the June 9 incident and said that most other city website services are “pretty much up and running.”

The R.I. General Assembly passed a law in June codifying cybersecurity protocols and establishing a cybersecurity review board. The law also requires a cybersecurity assessment of the state’s elections and facilities.

Tolly Taylor ( ttaylor@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- June 30, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a quality weather weekend, which continued into the week. They are starting to see more fluke on both the full and half day trips, including a 10-pound doormat on last Sunday’s trip. Along with the fluke, most anglers are seeing limits of big sea bass. The current new moon cycle should help provide plenty of drift over the holiday weekend, so be sure to book a trip asap!
LIFESTYLE
1420 WBSM

Poll Suggests Rhode Island Congressional Seat Could Flip Red

It is not unusual for Rhode Island, the biggest little blue state in the Union, to send Republicans to Congress. When I was a reporter in Providence, Rhode Island in the 1990s, Republicans Claudine Schneider and Ronald M. Machtley represented the Ocean State in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican John Chaffee served in the U.S. Senate for years.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends to close 2 Coventry beaches

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closing down two beaches in Coventry on Wednesday. The Department of Health said Ginny B’s Campground and Briar Point Beach has unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH said they’ll continue to monitor the beach water quality through Labor Day....
COVENTRY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#State
independentri.com

Local voters will have final say on sale of recreational pot

The state will be able to issue licenses to sell recreational marijuana in Narragansett and South Kingstown — that is, unless local voters say no in November. Gov. Dan McKee signed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act on May 25. It legalizes and regulates recreational cannabis by requiring state-issued licenses for its cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing and retail sale.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Newport set to give update on crumbled section of Cliff Walk

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Newport Cliff Walk Commission is set to give an update Tuesday on a piece of the path that crumbled earlier this year. According to Newport City Manager, Joe Nicholson, a 20-feet section of the historic Cliff Walk was damaged by erosion in March. In...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Portsmouth July 4th fireworks celebration canceled

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Police Department announced Wednesday that an anticipated fireworks display on the Fourth of July was canceled. “Escobar family that the fireworks display at Escobar’s Farm slated for Monday July 4th have been cancelled,” wrote the department on Facebook. It wasn’t immediately...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
GoLocalProv

A Growing List of Top RI Lawmakers Are Quitting

Leaders in the Rhode Island General Assembly are quitting at a near-record pace. As GoLocal reported on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey is not seeking reelection. He was the potential heir apparent to succeed Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. The two are among the longest-serving in the General Assembly. Ruggerio...
POLITICS
GoLocalProv

Lancia Quits Congressional Race, Clears Way for Fung for GOP Nomination

Former State Representative Bob Lancia has quit the race for the second congressional district, clearing the way for former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung to win the GOP nomination. Lancia issued a statement Wednesday afternoon just hours before the RI Republican convention. This allows Fung to raise significant Republican dollars before...
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy