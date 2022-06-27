Pro-choice protesters march from Rock Island to Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Supreme Court affirmed Stanley Liggins’ life sentence without parole for the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis in 1990. Among his arguments, Liggins argued his conviction should be tossed because of alleged juror misconduct, admission of a transcript testimony of a dead witness without a full opportunity for cross-examination and a violation of due process because his trial happened more than 30 years after Lewis’ was killed.
A Davenport man is looking forward to having evidence from the Iowa Lottery to prove to his family and friends that he really did win a prize of $25,000 a year for life in the Lucky for Life® game. “I still think there’s a doubt until I come home and I have a check,” Doug […]
The annual bi-state Red, White and Boom in downtown Davenport and Rock Island returns this year on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Family-friendly activities will take place throughout the day in Davenport and Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m. fireworks will be shot, in sync to music broadcast on 97X, from two barges in the middle of the Mississippi River.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Abortion-rights demonstrators took to the streets of Rock Island and Davenport Monday to share their frustrations about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Over 100 people were at the march. "We wanted to organize today to show that this is a form...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -From July 1-31, the Figge Art Museum will offer free admission to all visitors. Visitors from all over will have free access to exhibits. Cal and Jill Werner supported the generous gift to the public. Figge’s recent exhibits include the Corn Zone; a suspension hung a glass-blown...
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the biggest upsets in the area came from Pekin Mayor Mark Luft’s loss to political newcomer Travis Weaver for the 93rd House District in the Illinois General Assembly. Luft will retain his position as Mayor but will no longer be a state...
The iconic Hotel Ottumwa, which has been for sale for almost two years, may have finally found a prospective buyer. The hotel announced on its Facebook page that it had entered a purchase agreement with Bush Construction of Davenport, pending the firm's approval for state historical tax credits, as well as Iowa Workforce Development tax credits.
Clinton, Iowa will be among the locations for filming of the new Peacock streaming series based on the classic baseball flick, “Field of Dreams.”. Universal Television, LLC, was recently awarded $6 million by the state of Iowa for development of a “Field of Dreams” TV series. Filming will be based in several Iowa counties including Polk, Mahaska, Boone and Clinton, with primary sets located in Polk City, according to a recent state release.
Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
An extra approximately $2,000 a month is not going to let you retire early but if you use it right, it could significantly improve your life. You won't be able to quit your job...but going part-time is a distinct possibility. Might I suggest:. Putting Every Penny Towards Paying Off Debt.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced eight recipients of the Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program, one of which is Bettendorf. The program follows an innovative learning model which introduces health care opportunities to high school students with the support of virtual reality training and real-world work experience with a local nursing facility and hospital, in a press release sent out by the Iowa Governors Office today. It includes an investment in virtual reality technology for training through the health care related registered apprenticeship programs.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bayside Bistro announced on its Facebook page that the location in the Village of East Davenport has closed, effective immediately. The locations in Rock Island and at the Freight House Farmers’ Market are staying open. In the post, the business says it is looking to...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a one-of-a-kind, luxury resort coming to the Quad Cities, and it is just for dogs. K9 Resorts will be open for business July 9, offering day care and boarding services for your dogs. It’s located at 1409 E Kimberly Rd in Davenport. Founded...
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) -The Louisa County Chapter of the Isaak Walton League hosted a river clean-up on Saturday, June 25. Fifteen water quality personnel and four boats came out to help make the Iowa River safer for wildlife and people. The trash tally from Indian Slough to Schwob on the Iowa River included 120 pounds of waste plus 8 tires, 2 refrigerators, and 1 metal barrel, in a press release by Louisa County Conservation.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Everyone that watches Paula Sands Live knows that Paula has quite the passion for sweets. This means she simply could not pass up a chance to visit a new gourmet cookie store that recently opened in the Quad Cities. Crumble Cookies was started by two cousins who...
In the race for Illinois House District 72, Gregg Johnson beat Thurgood Brooks by 28 votes, or three-tenths of one per cent. Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney says 162 mail ballots from Democrats in the 72nd District have not yet been returned, but they could count when the results are certified if they were postmarked by election day.
A local race for state representative is still undecided in Rock Island County and the final results won’t be in for two weeks. Right now in the Democratic race for state representative for the 72nd district, Gregg Johnson leads Thurgood Brooks by just 28 votes. Jeffrey Deppe is about 500 votes behind both. However, mail-in […]
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One Davenport man is feeling lucky after winning big Monday, June 27 in the Iowa Lottery's Lucky for Life game. Winner Doug Schlickman will be cashing in a $25,000 check each year for the rest of his life after his ticket came up as a winner in Monday night's drawing. The 51-year-old purchased the winning ticket at the Kwik Star located at 1225 East Kimberly Road in Davenport, according to a news release from the Iowa Lottery.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District was awarded a $3,700,848 competitive grant as part of Gov. Reynolds’ new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program to grow the number of educators and expand registered apprenticeships in schools across the state. The program will provide opportunities for...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new event center in Eldridge broke ground Wednesday. Stephanie and Collin Telsrow broke ground in Eldridge for their new event center, Rolling Meadows Event Center. The couple always wanted to establish themselves in the wedding industry. With the assistance of a growing demand for event...
Comments / 0