Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Police Gun Buyback Ends Early Due to ‘Huge Response’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gun buyback program started and ended Monday in Fort Worth after residents showed up with more than 100 guns to be surrendered for cash. The department expected to hold the buyback through Thursday, offering a $100 gift card to anyone who wanted to surrender an unwanted gun to be melted...

Few answers following police shooting in Fort Worth

The man police shot has not been identified, and there are still many questions about what happened before the shooting. Police have still not released his name but say the children in the house where he allegedly entered with a shotgun are all safe.
Shooting shuts down parts of I-35 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A shooting has shut down parts of I-35. The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. on June 30 in the southbound lanes near Risinger Road in Fort Worth.The victim, a man, has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.This story is developing.
Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
Police identify man fatally shot by officers at Irving hospital

IRVING, Texas - Irving police said an armed man who they shot and killed at a hospital Wednesday night went there for a medical issue, but it was not a mental health issue. Police also said there were at least three officers involved in the shooting that killed the 34-year-old gunman.
Man Convicted in Fort Worth Officer's Death Sentenced to Life Without Parole

A Tarrant County jury has sentenced Timothy Huff to life in prison without parole for the September 2018 murder of Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Huff was previously found guilty of capital murder Monday morning and the DA's office sought the...
Dallas man arrested after allegedly stealing 5 Amazon trucks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After a nearly three month search, Dallas police located and arrested a man accused of stealing five Amazon trucks earlier this year.Police said that on June 30, 2022, officers with the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit arrested Mical Ford, 36, on several warrants.In addition to a parole violation, Ford was charged with four felony counts of theft of property, two counts of robbery, and unlawfully use of a motor vehicle.Ford carried out the thefts with Nakemia Bryant, 42, who was arrested in March. The pair are accused of stealing five Amazon trucks carrying packages worth over $15,000. Police allege that one of the drivers was assaulted by the pair.Officers had been searching for Ford since March and were finally able to locate and take him into custody thanks to a Crimestoppers tip.Ford is being held at the Dallas County Jail.
Dallas police seek murder suspect

DALLAS - Dallas police are seeking help from the public to find a 56-year-old man accused of a murdering a man earlier this month. Curlee "Lee" Jobe shot and killed William Glen Wright, 57, on June 6, according to police. Police said Jobe should be considered armed and dangerous. The...
Homicide reported on N. Beckley Avenue

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Methodist Dallas Medical Center located at 1441 N. Beckley Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the victim, Lorenzo Demarcus Perez, 21, had a gunshot wound and was dropped off at the hospital by unknown males. The victim died a short time later due to his injuries.
More murders going unsolved nationally, but Dallas-Fort Worth may be getting less credit than they deserve

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -  Five years after her son's murder, Bridgett Williams is still trying to piece together what happened."I can talk about him now without crying, and so I'm proud of myself for that," she told CBS 11.Grady Dunn was on his way home in January of 2017, when another driver rear-ended him, pulled a gun, and tried to rob him. Grady hit the gas and was shot. Dallas police found video of the other car, but never identified the shooter."No one's ever been brought to justice. Don't know if people are looking into it anymore. Kind of feels...
Arlington police asking for help identifying jugging suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a jugging suspect who smashed the victim's car window and stole money. It happened in April 2022 at a shopping center in the 2400 block of E. Arkansas Lane. Surveillance cameras captured the theft. The victim told officers he recalled seeing the same car -- a white BMW X5 with custom rims, tinted windows, and temporary paper tags -- driven by the suspect when he stopped at the bank earlier that day.Jugging happens when a suspect sees their victim leaving a bank with money, then follows the victim, waits until he or she exits their car and walks away, then breaks into their car in hopes to finding the money or other valuables. If you think you recognize the man pictured, please contact Det. Taylor at (817) 459-5807. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. 
