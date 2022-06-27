Mehlberg, Elaine

Janet M. Fossum, age 64, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, WI. She was born August 23, 1957 in Ashland, WI; daughter of Clarence and Mary (Nelson) Gregoire. On May 26, 1979, Janet married Gary Fossum in Ashland and together they raised two wonderful children. They moved from Ashland to Waupaca in 1997 where she started working at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, first as a CNA and then as their full-time beautician. Janet had a talent for crafts and could knit, crochet or sew just about anything. She will be deeply missed by all of her loving family and friends.

1 DAY AGO