Mehlberg, Elaine

Elaine L. Mehlberg nee Ebert, age 91 of the Town of Pella, Shawano County, passed away Sunday morning June 26, 2022 at Birch Hill Health Services in Shawano. Elaine Lois Ebert was born on June 2, 1931 in the Town of Larrabee, Waupaca County as the daughter of the late William...
Thomas Lee Kutchenriter, age 69, Town of Union, Waupaca County, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his residence, following a brief illness. He was born in Clintonville on October 21, 1952, son of the late Bernard and Ida (Hintz) Kutchenriter. Tom graduated from Clintonville High School in 1970. He joined the US Army National Guard in 1971 and served until 1977. He was a dairy farmer and farmed all his life in the Town of Union. He was a life-long member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manawa.
Joan Fox, age 94 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Friday, February 04, 2022 at The Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. Joan was born on October 4, 1927; daughter of the late Fred and Catherine (Derwin) Lauson of New Holstein, WI. On August 25, 1950, she married Ward Fox in New Holstein, WI; he preceded her in death on November 28, 2015.
Patricia L. Leslie, age 60, of Waupaca, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center- Appleton. She was born in Germany on February 22, 1961 to Harold and Viola (Larnard) Leslie. Patricia worked as a CNA for in home residents, a job in which she excelled. She...
Janet M. Fossum, age 64, of Waupaca, WI, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, WI. She was born August 23, 1957 in Ashland, WI; daughter of Clarence and Mary (Nelson) Gregoire. On May 26, 1979, Janet married Gary Fossum in Ashland and together they raised two wonderful children. They moved from Ashland to Waupaca in 1997 where she started working at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, first as a CNA and then as their full-time beautician. Janet had a talent for crafts and could knit, crochet or sew just about anything. She will be deeply missed by all of her loving family and friends.
Janet Helen Sanger, age 79, joined her heavenly home on June 25, 2022. while at Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI after a short but fierce battle with cancer. Jan was born on October 19, 1942, in Chicago to Jim and Ruth (Pierce) Hillcoat. She graduated from Baraboo high school in 1961. Jan married the love of her life Karl Sanger on June 12, 1965. They recently celebrated their 57th anniversary.
A shared trail system between hikers and cross-country skiers kept a stretch of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Waupaca County off limits to hikers in the winter. That won’t be the case after a new stretch of trail on Iola Winter Sports Club property is completed. More...
Communities throughout the area will celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend with parades, barbecues, fireworks and music. A 100-unit parade on Main Street at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, kicks off Waupaca’s annual Independence Day celebration. After the parade, the Knights of Columbus offer a chicken barbecue (until...
More than 4,000 people had the same idea: have breakfast with the family, visit friends and learn a few things about a successful local dairy farm. David, Connie, Jacob and Erin Viergutz hosted the Shawano County Farm Bureau’s Brunch on the Farm June 26 at their farm, Triple D Dairy, north of Clintonville. The farm, located at N12098 County Trunk D, has been in the Viergutz family for 150 years.
Local nonprofits and projects received more than $50,000 to support efforts to improve the health and well-being in the New London community. The Quasi Endowment Fund at ThedaCare Medical Center-New London hospital distributed the grants. The Quasi Endowment Fund is unique to the hospital. Once a year, nonprofits located in...
The Waupaca County SWAT team responded to an armed standoff Monday, June 27, in Clintonville. At 7:20 p.m. Clintonville police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance complaint on the 100 block of North Main Street. When they arrived at the scene, officers made contact with family members who said a...
Waupaca County Judge Raymond Huber sentenced April Hardegen, 31, to six years in state prison and four years of extended supervision. Hardegen appeared in court for sentencing Wednesday, June 29. On Feb. 24, she entered guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide in the 2021 heroin-overdose deaths of...
Premier Community Bank will open a Weyauwega branch in the former BMO Harris bank building. They have received approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and are expecting approval from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions in the next couple weeks. After that last approval is confirmed, “Coming Soon”...
“I’ve always wanted to open up a home décor store since I was little. I always small-town shopped with my mom and my grandma and I’ve always dreamed of it,” said Megan Swisher as she affixed price tags to some new products that just arrived. Huck...
The city of Waupaca issued a swim advisory for the South Park beach on Shadow Lake. On Friday, June 24, swimmers complained of feeling ill. The symptoms were vomiting and gastrointestinal pain. The next day, the city of Waupaca and the Waupaca County Health Department posted swim advisory signs around...
Comments / 0