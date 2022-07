This week, the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program needs your help to solve a larceny from an auto. On June 17, two Black male suspects stole a handgun from an unlocked vehicle in the 14000 block of Rigney Dr. in Chesterfield County. Both suspects appeared to be armed with firearms at the time of the theft. These same suspects are also believed to be involved in multiple crimes involving burglary, auto thefts, and larceny from autos in the Chesterfield and Henrico County area.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO