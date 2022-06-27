Alert: Federal court: South Carolina abortion law can go into effect; state can restrict procedure around 6 weeks of pregnancy

The court removal document issued by a Houston judge ordering one of the first families who were sent back to Mexico from South Texas under the remain-in-Mexico program to now be deported back to their Honduran homeland is creased and splattered with food and has been read again and again. The family won't be helped by the Supreme Court's ruling Thursday and said they pray they won't get deported. We have followed them for almost three years and continue their saga in what might be the last chapter.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 41 MINUTES AGO