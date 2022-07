CCPL's Summer Reading Program goes through August 13 where readers of all ages. (babies, kids, teens and adults) can win prizes by reading and logging their hours. The more you read the more prizes you can win. Prizes can be picked up at library branches. Readers can sign-up for the program and log their hours at ccpl.org/SummerOnline to start winning prizes. Participants can read whatever they’d like including books, magazines and more. Listening to audio books or having someone read to you also counts as reading hours.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO