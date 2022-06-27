Donna Sue Silvey (nee Harrell) – Service 6/30/22 At 11 A.M.

Mary Pearl Bohs of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 88. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 2 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Pearl Bohs will be Saturday from noon until 2 and C.Z. Boyer and Son...
Kimberlee Dunn of Cuba has died at the age of 66. Her funeral service will be Saturday at noon at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be in the Sellers Cemetery in Dillard. Visitation is Saturday morning at 10 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.
Richard Gebhardt, Jr. of Bonne Terre died June 26th at the age of 38. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon, July 9th at 2 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Richard Gebhardt, Jr. is Saturday afternoon, July 9th at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Roy E. Mason of Ironton died Wednesday at the age of 96. Services are Saturday morning at 11 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Interment is at The Baptist Home Cemetery. Visitation for Roy Mason is Saturday morning at 10 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
Jacqueline M. Garner of Herculaneum passed away Monday (6/27), at the age of 77. Visitation for Jacqueline Garner will be Saturday (7/2) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 pm at the Gracelife Chapel in DeSoto. Burial in the Hematite Christian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Ruth Marie Denton of Farmington died June 27th at the age of 96. The funeral service will be Tuesday, July 5th at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Ruth Denton is Tuesday morning from 10 until 11:45 at the...
Norma Jean Conaway of Bixby died Saturday at the age of 88. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 1 at the Britton/Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery near Viburnum. Visitation for Norma Conaway is Thursday evening from 5 until 8 at...
(Desloge) A retreat in St. Francois County for wounded veterans has received a one-thousand dollar donation from the Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge. Donna Lucas, the camp communications director, describes the benefits of the ADA-compliant camp. Elk member Anna Kliener submitted the grant through the Desloge lodge. Camp Hope is...
(Park Hills) The St. Francois County Health Department in Park Hills is doing it’s part to help people enjoy a healthier diet. Breanna Griffin is a registered dietician at the health center. She says they are partnering with two different groups to bring back this popular program for another year.
As the Sullivan Independent News went to press late Monday, June 27, one of seven victims seriously burned in a house fire Sunday morning, June 26, at 9:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Elizabeth has passed away due to injuries. The name of the female victim and names of...
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county jail in Hillsboro. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says the death of 32-year-old Korey L. LeGrand of Farmington was discovered on Wednesday evening. Sheriff Marshak says the incident is very upsetting and unfortunate.
(Crystal City) The City of Crystal City has been working a bit shorthanded for several weeks. City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says they have several openings they are looking to fill in a variety of positions. Those interested can apply at Crystal City City Hall at 130 Mississippi Avenue. Also, the...
(Ironton) The four Ozark Regional Library locations will be busting at the seams with all kinds of interesting and fun events in the month of July. Suzy Spitzmiller with the library tells us about some of the activities they have coming up. But that’s not all. Spitzmiller says attend this...
(Cuba) A man from Cuba died a few hours after being flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis after a pickup truck crash early Monday morning in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-44 eastbound at mile marker 207.8, just west of Cuba when a Ford Ranger driven by 33-year-old Justin Studdard ran off the road, struck an embankment, the truck overturned and came to rest on it’s side.
(Crystal City) MasterTech Autoglass is hosting a grand opening celebration on Wednesday from 11:30 until 4. The business is located in the old Purcell/Good Year Tire building in the Twin City Plaza in Crystal City. Steve Kerley co-owns the business with his wife, Amanda. Steve says all technicians are experienced...
(Jefferson County) A St. Louis woman was seriously injured in a car crash on eastbound Highway Z in Jefferson County Monday morning. Highway patrol says 68-year-old Linda Smith made a left turn at Front Street in a Nissan Versa but turned into the path of a Freightliner. The front of the freightliner then struck the front of Smith’s vehicle. Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis to treat her serious injuries. The truck driver was not injured in the crash that took place around 11:30 Monday morning.
