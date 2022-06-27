Wisconsin governor offers clemency to doctors performing abortions

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers is vowing to offer doctors clemency if they are prosecuted for performing abortions.

The state has a 1849 law that bans most abortions. It has remained on the books even after Roe v. Wade, but since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that last week the law is back into effect in Wisconsin. Anyone providing an abortion is subject to a felony, with one to six years in prison.

Evers said over the weekend that he will do what he can to protect them.

