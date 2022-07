The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are Kevin Durant’s preferred trade destinations. But the Brooklyn Nets would want these specific stars in return. Kevin Durant officially overshadowed the start of NBA free agency, as he reportedly informed Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai that he wants a trade from the team. Shortly afterward, multiple reports indicated that Durant has the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat at the top of his wish list. As it turns out, and understandably so, the Nets want a big return.

