THE FOLLOWING IS A RELEASE FROM DHS BASKETBALL COACH DURRELL ROBINSON. I hope all is well your way. I am hosting my 5th annual FREE 4th of July basketball clinic at The Assembly Church (428 N Walnut, Noon to 2 PM) in Danville, Illinois. Everyone is invited. Last year we had attendees from Bloomington, Illinois as well as Defiance,OH. It hopefully gives kids a chance to connect and make new friendships over the holidays while learning some basketball. Thanks for all that you do. Have a happy and safe holidays!

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO