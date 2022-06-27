Storm takes down trees, power lines in Greenville

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With the Fourth of July coming up, the Spartanburg County officials remind people to put safety first when participating in any fireworks activities. Many choose to buy their own fireworks while others may attend a professional fireworks display while celebrating Independence Day. South Carolina prohibits fireworks from being sold to […]
LAURENS, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office responded to a Laurens Road business Thursday afternoon. The coroner's office said a death was reported at the Blaze Skate and Motor at 1212 Laurens Road. The coroner said the man walked into the store collapsed and died. His name has...
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Antioch Fire Department said a firetruck ran into a downed tree early Thursday morning in Blacksburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 5:20 a.m. on Antioch Road near Hambright Road. The Antioch Volunteer Fire Department said the firefighters were responding to a downed tree when the […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sarah Coldiron says her AC has been out since last Sunday. “It was right at the beginning of the heat wave last week,” she told FOX Carolina. “And it was hot. It’s been pretty awful.”. As a mom to young child and...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is introducing a new system to make it easier and more convenient for businesses to report crimes. The department said with the new online incident report system, businesses can submit their report without waiting for an officer to respond to their location.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- If you’re gearing up to hit the road for July 4th weekend SCDOT said they’re implementing a road closure policy to make your road trip easier. Despite gas prices, AAA said they’re expecting way more people to drive to their July 4th destination. “Buckle up for this Independence Day holiday. We’re going […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews are responding to a building fire on Montford Avenue. The department released information about the situation via Twitter on Tuesday night. This is a developing situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a runaway teen last seen on Tuesday, June 28. According to police, 17-year-old Chelsea Correa left her home on Wenwood Road and is possibly staying in the Woodruff Road area. Police say she is five foot four inches...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bridge in Greenville County closing next week sending drivers on a detour for 6 months. This is a route several people take to Downtown Greenville. Earlier this year SCDOT lowered the weight limit on the McDaniel Avenue bridge after finding some serious structural issues. After...
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 20,000 pounds of trash was cleaned off the streets in Laurens County. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate litter crew picked up 21,420 pounds of trash total in the following locations:. Lisbon Road- 2980 pounds. Ora Road- 1300 pounds.
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Pickens announced that Waffle House will be building a new location. The new location will be located at 445 Ann Street. “We can’t wait to have the Waffle House as a great partner in our growing community,” city officials said.
Child labor violations at a Bojangles restaurant in Spartanburg have led to a partnership between the franchisee and the US Department of Labor to make "sweeping changes" to improve working conditions for minors working there -- and at the company's 93 other locations in six states.
For Greenville landscape architect Holley Owings, there was almost an inevitability to how well plans for the state’s first new park in nearly 20 years came together as part of the new Black River Initiative. “It’s really cool to be part of a project where so many things fell...
