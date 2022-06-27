Storm takes down trees, power lines in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A thunderstorm rolled through Greenville Monday afternoon, taking down trees and power lines.

(From: City of Greenville)

Augusta Street was closed at Crystal Avenue due to downed power lines in the road. Trees were also down at that street corner.

Greenville Police also shared a photograph showing a tree down on a house.

Trees were also down in the area of Woodvale Avenue and Rock Creek Drive.

Greenville officials also said that homes were damaged or power lines were down along Penn Street, Douglas Drive, and Rockwood Drive.

Just over 1,000 customers were without power in Greenville County, according to Duke Energy.

Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022

Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022

Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022

Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022

Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022

Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022

Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022

Tree down along Rockwood Drive in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022

Tree down along Rockwood Drive in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.