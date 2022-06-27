ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Storm takes down trees, power lines in Greenville

By Robert Cox, Asia Wilson
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A thunderstorm rolled through Greenville Monday afternoon, taking down trees and power lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmDNQ_0gNlYdMW00
(From: City of Greenville)

Augusta Street was closed at Crystal Avenue due to downed power lines in the road. Trees were also down at that street corner.

Greenville Police also shared a photograph showing a tree down on a house.

Trees were also down in the area of Woodvale Avenue and Rock Creek Drive.

Greenville officials also said that homes were damaged or power lines were down along Penn Street, Douglas Drive, and Rockwood Drive.

Just over 1,000 customers were without power in Greenville County, according to Duke Energy.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plfJU_0gNlYdMW00
    Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTZpY_0gNlYdMW00
    Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcOkn_0gNlYdMW00
    Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKy1B_0gNlYdMW00
    Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ikw6_0gNlYdMW00
    Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnwFF_0gNlYdMW00
    Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AaTO1_0gNlYdMW00
    Trees and power lines down at the corner of Augusta Street and Crystal Avenue in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZ3Nj_0gNlYdMW00
    Tree down along Rockwood Drive in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PA7Vz_0gNlYdMW00
    Tree down along Rockwood Drive in Greenville, S.C., June 27, 2022
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

