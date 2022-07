Boulder Prep is seeking to raise money to buy the remaining unit in its three-unit building, giving the charter high school in Gunbarrel more space for experiential classes. The school now occupies the building’s other two units, with one owned by the Boulder Valley School District and the other owned by the school’s nonprofit — with $125,000 left on the mortgage. Combined, the two units total close to 6,000 square feet, giving the school less space per student than other Boulder Valley high schools and less than what’s recommended by the Colorado Department of Education.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO