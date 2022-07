City of Fircrest announcement. All Fireworks are illegal in the City of Fircrest. The City of Fircrest wants everyone to enjoy the holiday. And, in order to keep the City’s residents and visitors safe, all personal fireworks, even those deemed “Safe and Sane,” are illegal in the City of Fircrest. The sale, use, and possession of fireworks are prohibited in Fircrest. This ban, in effect since 1996, has significantly reduced the number of fires and injuries common with private fireworks use.

FIRCREST, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO