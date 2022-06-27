ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

In need of outfield depth, Phillies claim Mercado

MLB
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said on Sunday in San Diego that the Phillies are considering different lineup combinations, following Saturday’s news that Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb. Harper is expected to miss weeks, but...

www.mlb.com

MLB

Acuña (bruised foot) set to rejoin the Braves

PHILADELPHIA -- Ronald Acuña Jr. will rejoin the Braves in Philadelphia on Thursday, but there is a chance the outfielder will not return to Atlanta’s lineup until Friday. Acuña has spent the past few days in Atlanta, receiving treatment on his bruised left foot. The Braves were pleased to see how well the foot had improved when the two-time All-Star returned to Truist Park on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Here are the All-Star Ballot finalists

Phase 1 of the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot is complete, and the finalists are set to determine the starters for the 2022 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. The Phase 1 results were revealed Thursday on MLB Network. The leading vote-getter in each league -- Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in the American League and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the National League -- has received a spot in his team’s starting lineup at the 92nd Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.
MLB
MLB

J. Turner's 2 HRs keep SD at bay: 'Came up huge'

LOS ANGELES -- It hasn’t been the season the Dodgers have come to expect out of Justin Turner. The third baseman has struggled at the plate, posting his worst numbers since coming to Los Angeles in 2014. Despite Turner’s struggles, manager Dave Roberts continues to insert him into the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Breaking down Castellanos' numbers: 'He’s going to take off'

PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Castellanos has been on everybody’s mind lately because so much is riding on his success. It is almost impossible to imagine the Phillies hanging with the best in the National League without Castellanos hitting as expected, certainly while Bryce Harper and Jean Segura are sidelined for weeks, maybe months, with injuries. But Castellanos had a big night Thursday in a 14-4 victory over the Braves at Citizens Bank Park to help the Phils (40-37) finish June with a 19-8 record. He smashed a hard-hit single in the first and an opposite-field three-run home run in the second.
MLB
Each team's best Draft pick of the past 10 years

The Draft is the best and most cost-effective way to procure and control talent. It's virtually impossible to compete for postseason berths and World Series championships without identifying, selecting and signing future stars. With that in mind, we take a look at each team's biggest Draft success in the last...
MLB
MLB

Votto celebrates HR with his new friend, a young (Cubs!) fan

The legend of Joey Votto grew with another charming fan interaction on Thursday. The Reds, taking on the Cubs at Wrigley Field, got off to a shaky start, surrendering seven unanswered runs in the first three innings of the eventual 15-7 loss. That may have justifiably ruined the mood. Not the case for Votto, who remained upbeat enough to make a new friend while on deck in the top of the fourth.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Mariners like 'The Way You Move,' Cal: Raleigh's triple keys win

SEATTLE -- ﻿Cal Raleigh﻿ changed his walk-up tune on May 23, a transition from country to Outkast, the Atlanta rap icons who ruled the music scene during his childhood. And in a quirky coincidence, his new song’s title was an apt personification of his heroics during the Mariners’ 8-6 win over Oakland on Thursday night.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Play Beat the Streak now -- and start July off right

Beat the Streak is back for the 2022 season -- and the $5.6 million prize is still up for grabs. The idea is simple -- pick one player (or two) every day who you think will get a hit. The objective -- surpass Joe DiMaggio's record-long 56-game hitting streak -- is a bit more challenging.
MINNESOTA STATE
MLB

Crawford begins serving reduced suspension

SEATTLE -- Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford began his suspension on Thursday for fighting during last weekend’s ugly, benches-clearing incident in Anaheim, after the sanction was reduced from five games to four following an appeal. Left fielder Jesse Winker, who received a seven-game ban, will likely serve his suspension immediately...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

How do you go 7-2 vs. Yanks, Mets? 1.52 ERA from SPs, that's how

HOUSTON -- Simply put, it was one of the most impressive stretches of pitching for the Astros in recent history, and the fact it came during a grueling stretch against the two teams with the best records in the American League and the National League is what made it so remarkable.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

June showed Braves can defend their crown

PHILADELPHIA -- Suffering a 14-4 loss to the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night was certainly not a fitting way for the Braves to end one of the best months in franchise history. But if they end up back in the postseason, they’ll fondly remember how June altered the direction of their season.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Sevy finding groove at right time for Yanks

HOUSTON -- The version of Luis Severino on the mound Thursday night resembled the Severino of the 2017-18 seasons, when he made back-to-back All-Star Games and finished third and ninth in AL CY Young voting. Severino was his vintage self in his sixth quality start of the season, striking out...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Houser heading to IL with right elbow injury

PITTSBURGH -- Adrian Houser winced and drew a visit from the athletic trainer. It was a scene that has unfolded too many times for the Brewers’ liking this season. Houser departed his start in Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Pirates at PNC Park after 42 pitches complaining of tightness on the top and back of his right elbow, the latest setback for a Milwaukee rotation that’s already had three starters land on the injured list this season. Houser will become the fourth on Friday, according to manager Craig Counsell.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Giménez﻿ hits walk-off HR as 'clutch gene' shines

CLEVELAND -- For a moment, there was reason to be concerned that the Guardians would slip five or six games back in the American League Central this week. But late-game heroics from Josh Naylor and Andrés Giménez on consecutive days made sure that wasn’t the case. After...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

3 former Red Sox getting new look at baseball in '22

BOSTON -- Kevin Youkilis played 491 games at Fenway Park, but it wasn’t until 2022 that he saw it from this perspective. Will Middlebrooks used to spend the hours before a Red Sox home game taking batting practice and running infield drills. Now, he grabs a coffee and walks the perimeter of the park looking for the best view.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Why Witt could be the next 5-tool star

Bobby Witt Jr. is really starting to put his tools on display -- all five of them. The Royals' 22-year-old rookie phenom is up to 11 home runs, 12 stolen bases and a Major League-leading five triples; he's making defensive gems; and he has a great arm whether he's at third base or shortstop. He doesn't just have superstar potential, he has five-tool superstar potential. Witt can be the rare player who does everything.
MLB
MLB

Déjà vu: Twins suffer 3rd blown lead in 5 games

CLEVELAND -- It happened again. Normally, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is quick to find a sense of reassurance and optimism following even the toughest of losses. Thursday was not one of those days. Not when the Twins had been walked off by the Guardians for a second straight game, having blown three leads in the eighth inning or later in the five-game series and having blown five such leads in their past eight games against this divisional rival -- all in the span of a little over a week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

The best baseball players born on July 1

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Connor is remembered as baseball's first home run king (until a slugger named Babe Ruth came along), hitting 138 homers in an 18-year career during the dead-ball era. According to his plaque in Cooperstown, the switch-hitting first baseman hit .300 or better 12 times, had a three-homer game in 1886 and went 6-for-6 in a game in 1895. Connor is also credited with helping the New York Gothams become the "Giants" in 1885 due to his size -- listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. The full extent of his power-hitting prowess wasn't uncovered until long after his death (due to inconsistent record-keeping in the 19th century), and in 1976, he was enshrined in the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.
BASEBALL
MLB

Kikuchi comes up 'huge' at key time for Toronto

TORONTO -- Timing is everything, and for the entire month of June, Yusei Kikuchi had struggled with that concept. Then, over six innings that were as surprising as they were necessary on Thursday night at Rogers Centre, Kikuchi looked like a brand new man. More than just a 4-1 win to open the series against the Rays, this was an opportunity for the Blue Jays to exhale, even just for a moment.
MLB
MLB

'Choking back tears,' Appel makes long-awaited debut

PHILADELPHIA -- Mark Appel could have wept. He had so many thoughts running through his mind as he walked off the mound in the ninth inning Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. Nine long years, pressures, expectations, injuries, walking away, coming back, not knowing what it might lead to, but knowing he would be at peace and happy with whatever came next.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

