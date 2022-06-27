In need of outfield depth, Phillies claim Mercado

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Connor is remembered as baseball's first home run king (until a slugger named Babe Ruth came along), hitting 138 homers in an 18-year career during the dead-ball era. According to his plaque in Cooperstown, the switch-hitting first baseman hit .300 or better 12 times, had a three-homer game in 1886 and went 6-for-6 in a game in 1895. Connor is also credited with helping the New York Gothams become the "Giants" in 1885 due to his size -- listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. The full extent of his power-hitting prowess wasn't uncovered until long after his death (due to inconsistent record-keeping in the 19th century), and in 1976, he was enshrined in the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

