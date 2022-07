Unrestricted free agent forward Kevin Knox will sign a two-year, $6M deal with the Pistons, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. After being selected by the Knicks with the ninth pick in the 2018 draft out of Kentucky, Knox enjoyed a productive rookie season for a rebuilding 17-65 New York club. He averaged a career-best 12.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.1 APG and 0.6 SPG in a career-most 28.8 MPG, starting in 57 of his 75 healthy games.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO