Eugene, OR

Bison Throwers Compete at USATF Championships, Under-20 Championships

NDSU Bison Athletics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. – The USA Track & Field Championships were held June 23-26 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., with several current and former North Dakota State University track & field athletes competing. Current NDSU freshmen Sam...

gobison.com

kolomkobir.com

North Dakota deer hunters in Unit 2B won’t be able to bait for deer next fall, Game and Fish says – Grand Forks Herald

BISMARCK – As expected, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department will implement a baiting ban for deer hunters next fall in Unit 2B along the Red River between Grand Forks and south of Fargo after chronic wasting disease was found in a whitetail buck shot in October during the youth deer season near Climax, Minnesota, on the east side of the river.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Maroon 5 Cancels Fargodome Stop, Again

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More bad news for fans waiting since 2020 to see Maroon 5 in Fargo. The band has canceled its Fargodome show, again, along with most of its summer U.S. tour and no reason has been given. The only dates still on the bands website include...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

4th of July celebrations around the valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are looking to catch a fireworks display this 4th of July, there are a lot of options around the Red River Valley. Moorhead: The Moorhead Business Association is hosting the 49th annual 4th of July Fireworks Show. Fireworks will blast off from Horizon Park at 3801 24th Avenue South in Moorhead at dusk, lasting approximately 25 minutes. The park will be closed starting at 3:30 p.m. The group says fireworks can be viewed from almost anywhere in Moorhead and corresponding music will be playing on BOB 95.1.
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – When AND Where?

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: I-94 reopens after jackknifed semi crash near Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After being closed for several house, I-94 is back open to traffic. On Friday, July 1, a jackknifed semi crashed, blocking I-94 near Fergus Falls, MN. The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed between exit 54 and 50. For real-time traffic updates...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
newsdakota.com

Meet The New Owners Of The Labor Club In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Labor Club in Valley City has new owners. Don and Bonnie Larson purchased the establishment from Kerry Anderson earlier this year. Bonnie worked in the bar business with her family for nearly 20 years before owning another business with her husband Don. Don...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Payton Otterdahl
newsdakota.com

Carrington Police Chief Killed in Motorcycle Accident

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Carrington Police Chief Brandon Sola was killed in a motorcycle accident in Fargo late Tuesday evening. Sola was appointed Chief of police in April of this year. He was also a Master Sgt. with the ND Air National Guard in Fargo. Mayor Tom Erdmann issued...
CARRINGTON, ND
valleynewslive.com

First time car owner takes it off the lot and to a mechanic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I’m angry, what can I, I don’t want to be angry but disappointed at the end of the day but, to trust people basically you trust this person,” said Luz Winkler, mother of the first-time vehicle owner. Luz Winkler’s daughter...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Man killed in motorcycle crash near West Fargo identified

(West Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening on I-94 near West Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Brandon Sola was headed westbound near mile marker 341 around 9 p.m. when his bike began to wobble. Sola was thrown from the motorcycle into the center median, and died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested following fake check scam in ND

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing charges after police say he wrote fake checks and cashed them at North Dakota banks. Police say on Tuesday, June 28 they were called to Bank Forward in Jamestown for a fake check that was cashed. During the investigation, police...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

Carrington Police Chief dies in motorcycle crash near West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Brandon Sola, Chief of the Carrington Police Department and Master Sergeant with the North Dakota Air National Guard in Fargo, was killed Tuesday in a motorcycle crash near West Fargo. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 36-year-old Sola, a resident of Velva, was traveling west on Interstate 94 […]
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Troubled Former Africa Restaurant & Nightclub Up For Sale

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Summit Nightclub in Fargo, the former Africa Restaurant and Nightclub, is for sale. The business, with a full commercial kitchen and class “A” liquor license, is listed for $1.5 million dollars. Real estate developer Tyler Brandt bought the building and liquor license last...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft harassed by laser from West Fargo residence

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While conducting an aircraft traffic enforcement detail in Fargo, a green laser was being used to harass a NDHP aircraft. The pilot learned that additional aircraft in the Fargo area were being harassed by a green laser as well. The NDHP aircraft pinpointed the origin of the laser to an address in West Fargo. The West Fargo Police Department then responded to the residence and interviewed the occupants.
WEST FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Laser pointed at ND patrol airplane Sat. night in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a laser was pointed at a North Dakota Highway Patrol airplane Saturday night. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says it happened while the airplane was conducting a speeding surveillance operation with local law enforcement over Fargo and West Fargo.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Deadly motorcycle crash; Major fundraising support for abortion clinic; Grand Forks teen wins “Dancing with Myself”.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: A 21-year old woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle in Fargo. A big show of fundraising support for an abortion clinic in Fargo which will soon be relocated to Moorhead. A Grand Forks teen takes home the top prize on "Dancing with Myself".
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Grand Farms Buys Land Near Casselton For Innovation Facility

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Farm unveils the location of its future Innovation Facility site. The property is on the southwest corner of exit 328 off I-94, about two miles west of Casselton. Grand Farm has been deploying AgTech projects on donated land south of Fargo since its launch...
CASSELTON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Multiple people injured in Semi crash in Fergus Falls

(Fergus Falls, MN) -- Multiple people are hurt following a crash involving a Semi-truck in Otter Tail County Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the Semi was traveling Westbound in Fergus Falls on I-94 around 6 a.m. when it lost control and rolled onto its passenger side blocking all lanes on that side of the roadway.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

1 dead after motorcycle crash on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing on the interstate in West Fargo. North Dakota Highway Patrol officials said around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 a 36-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson west on I-94 just outside of West Fargo when he lost control. The bike began to wobble and he was thrown off the motorcycle.
WEST FARGO, ND

