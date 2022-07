WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — We are losing Rocky Point, again. First, it was the closing of the amusement park in 1996, and now the clam shack with the same name has to move. Rocky Point Amusement Park was around for 156 years, but the restaurant which took on the name didn’t make it to its ninth season.

WARWICK, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO