Homeless man fatally struck by 3 hit-and-run drivers in Fullerton

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
A 38-year-old homeless man died early Monday morning when he was struck by two cars and an SUV that all drove away from the scene in Fullerton.

The multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash occurred at 1:30 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Southgate Avenue, said Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus.

The victim was identified as Kenneth Edward Wassennar II, according to Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Department.

Wassennar was pushing a shopping cart westbound across Harbor Boulevard in the north crosswalk against the red light when he was struck by a southbound white Dodge Charger that had the green light, Radus said. The driver of that car did not stop.

Within seconds, the victim was struck again by a black Jeep Wrangler, and that driver did not stop either, the captain said.

About two minutes later, a white Honda two-door Civic struck the victim and also left the scene, Radus said.

Paramedics rushed Wassennar to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead, he said.

The investigation temporarily shut down Harbor Boulevard between Orangethorpe and Knepp avenues.

IN THIS ARTICLE
