IBERVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development gave an update Wednesday on the LA 75 Bayou Breaux Bridge replacement project. In December 2021, the bridge was closed as construction on the project began. DOTD originally estimated the project to be finished by summer 2022, but progress was slowed because of a cracked piling. Piling is the process of installing material in the ground to improve the foundation of a structure. New plans are being created to choose where to put the new piles.

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO