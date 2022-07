BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington property owner is facing what might be a record fine for violating the city’s zoning regulations. The Handy family has owned the former Pearl St. Mobil property since 2004. After closing the old gas station in 2017, they have used the property as a parking lot, something the city has said is not allowed under current zoning regulations. Vermont’s Environmental Court this week ruled against Handy’s, ordering them to stop using it as a parking lot and pay the city nearly $67,000 in penalties.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 5 HOURS AGO