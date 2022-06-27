ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenly, NC

Volunteer firefighters struggling to keep up with high diesel prices

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteer firefighters struggling to keep up with high diesel prices....

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Fire crews say mulch fire still burning in Nashville; residents may see smoke for days

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mulch is still burning in Nashville after several large mulch fires broke out Tuesday afternoon, according to fire crews. The Town of Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a reported fire at 379 Kamlar Road at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once they arrived, firefighters found three large mulch piles burning along with a mulching machine.
WITN

DEPUTIES: Stolen pig cooker recovered

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies are thanking the public for their help in finding a stolen pig cooker. On Tuesday night, Halifax County deputies were called to the 4000 block of Highway 48 in Roanoke Rapids after someone noticed their pig cooker was gone. The Sheriff’s Office...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Neighbors save family from massive Raleigh house fire

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A couple who happened to walk by saw the flames and ran to the home to let the family know their home was on fire.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenly, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Kenly, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Fire station is busting at its seams, town says

Efforts are still underway to find approximately $500,000 in grant funding to finance major renovations of the old rescue building on North Center Street. Plans call for restoring the old facility and turning it into use as a fire department. Architectural plans have already been drawn, and approved. In recent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Firefighters#The Kenly Fire Department
jocoreport.com

Six Injured In Three Vehicle Accident

FOUR OAKS – Six people were injured in a three vehicle accident Monday afternoon at the intersection of US 701 and NC 96 near Interstate 95. Multiple police, fire, and EMS units responded to the 12:30pm crash. According to an eyewitness, a silver Honda SUV was traveling north on...
FOUR OAKS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Durham police respond to ‘serious’ traffic collision on Guess Road

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department has reported what they describe as a “serious motor vehicle crash” on Wednesday. The collision occurred at the intersection of Guess and Prison Camp roads sometime around 1 p.m. Police are advising the public to avoid the area and...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Tips on how to support local businesses from a Sanford construction company

Tips on how to support local businesses from a Sanford construction company. Today we're shining the spotlight on a small business in Sanford. In 2006, Timothy Skitbisky started a construction company with his father. WST Industries now employ over 50 people, and despite economic challenges, the company continues to grow.
SANFORD, NC
jocoreport.com

US 70 West Loop To I-40 East To Close

CLAYTON – N.C. Department of Transportation contractors plan to close the U.S. 70 West loop to Interstate 40 East on July 6 to allow crews to build the new turbine-style interchange for I-40, U.S. 70, and Toll N.C. 540. A signed detour will direct drivers to exit U.S. 70...
WRAL

Local woman warns about dangers of impaired drivers

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Rocky Mount woman is now sharing her message of awareness regarding the dangers of impaired drivers. It's part of a new public service announcement for the NC Governor's Highway Safety Program.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro closes splash pad until further notice, officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A splash pad in Goldsboro is closed due to extreme drought-like conditions. In a Facebook post, Goldsboro park officials announced that the splash pad at the Bryan Multi-Sports Complex is closed for the foreseeable future. The City of Goldsboro declared a voluntary water conservation condition...
GOLDSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy