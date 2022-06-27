Volunteer firefighters struggling to keep up with high diesel prices

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mulch is still burning in Nashville after several large mulch fires broke out Tuesday afternoon, according to fire crews. The Town of Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a reported fire at 379 Kamlar Road at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once they arrived, firefighters found three large mulch piles burning along with a mulching machine.
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies are thanking the public for their help in finding a stolen pig cooker. On Tuesday night, Halifax County deputies were called to the 4000 block of Highway 48 in Roanoke Rapids after someone noticed their pig cooker was gone. The Sheriff’s Office...
A couple who happened to walk by saw the flames and ran to the home to let the family know their home was on fire.
Efforts are still underway to find approximately $500,000 in grant funding to finance major renovations of the old rescue building on North Center Street. Plans call for restoring the old facility and turning it into use as a fire department. Architectural plans have already been drawn, and approved. In recent...
Raleigh, N.C. — A family was sound asleep in their home while a fire burned in their attic around 11:30 p.m. Photos showed flames shooting out of the roof on Spoonlin Court Raleigh. A pedestrian who happened to walk by saw the flames and ran to the home to...
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies need your help in identifying a person they say robbed a credit union in Garner. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images Thursday of the man they say robbed the State Employees Credit Union on Oxholm Circle at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Proposed Chatham County plant could bring 1,800 jobs to the area. North Carolina appears to be taking aim, again, at luring a semiconductor chip manufacturer...
FOUR OAKS – Six people were injured in a three vehicle accident Monday afternoon at the intersection of US 701 and NC 96 near Interstate 95. Multiple police, fire, and EMS units responded to the 12:30pm crash. According to an eyewitness, a silver Honda SUV was traveling north on...
After four police chases and a foot pursuit, a serial shoplifter accused of targeting 14 stores throughout Wake County is now behind bars. Michael Quarles, 40, faces 38 charges after a two-month crime spree. Court documents show Quarles shoplifted 26 times from 14 stores in Cary, Garner, Knightdale and Raleigh...
NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Local businesses who sell hemp and CBD fear their sales may be nearing an end. Lawmakers in Raleigh are not making progress in extending an expiring law that allows those businesses to operate legally. “We’ve seen this coming from miles away, we’ve been...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department has reported what they describe as a “serious motor vehicle crash” on Wednesday. The collision occurred at the intersection of Guess and Prison Camp roads sometime around 1 p.m. Police are advising the public to avoid the area and...
Tips on how to support local businesses from a Sanford construction company. Today we're shining the spotlight on a small business in Sanford. In 2006, Timothy Skitbisky started a construction company with his father. WST Industries now employ over 50 people, and despite economic challenges, the company continues to grow.
Durham Technical Community College evacuated as police investigate bomb threat. Durham Technical Community College was ordered to shelter in place after a bomb threat was...
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of an aspiring chef who was fatally shot in Rocky Mount last month is working to live out his dream of owning a food truck. Javonta Crandall’s brother, Janava Crandall, says he’s hoping to honor his legacy and help his family heal from their sudden loss.
CLAYTON – N.C. Department of Transportation contractors plan to close the U.S. 70 West loop to Interstate 40 East on July 6 to allow crews to build the new turbine-style interchange for I-40, U.S. 70, and Toll N.C. 540. A signed detour will direct drivers to exit U.S. 70...
A Rocky Mount woman is now sharing her message of awareness regarding the dangers of impaired drivers. It's part of a new public service announcement for the NC Governor's Highway Safety Program.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A splash pad in Goldsboro is closed due to extreme drought-like conditions. In a Facebook post, Goldsboro park officials announced that the splash pad at the Bryan Multi-Sports Complex is closed for the foreseeable future. The City of Goldsboro declared a voluntary water conservation condition...
