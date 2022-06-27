Willmore Selected to Team USA Wheelchair Basketball Team
By brayden flack
sweetwaternow.com
3 days ago
Basketball has served as an important part of Mandy Willmore’s life, but more so over the last few years as it has helped her rediscover herself and her purpose in helping others along the way. Growing up in Rock Springs, Willmore was heavily involved in high school sports...
June 28, 2022 — University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman has announced that former Cowgirl basketball coach and Sweetwater County native Joe Legerski is joining the fundraising efforts for UW Athletics’ “Difference Makers Campaign.” The campaign’s goal is to raise more than $20 million in private gifts to help fund the renovation of War Memorial Stadium’s West Side and to renovate and construct a new Corbett Pool.
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Eagles Aerie #151 will be hosting an event for the 13th annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride this year. This annual 28 day, 5,000 mile cross-country motorcycle ride will escort the Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame from Eugene, Oregon to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. to honor and pay tribute to America’s fallen service members.
Rubel Muniz Jr. passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 83 on June 21 st , 2022, in Rock Springs, Wyoming following a lengthy illness. Rubel was born in Wheatland, Wy on November 18 th , 1938, to Rubel Muniz Sr and Anastacia Maestas. He grew up in Hanna, Wy and later married the love of his life Rose Muniz (Montoya) on July 20 th , 1979.
Margaret Buh, 91, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Mission of Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. She was a long-time resident of Green River and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born on August 26, 1930 in Eldorado Springs, Colorado; the daughter of William Beveridge and Evodie Helart. Mrs. Buh attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A lightning-caused wildfire in northern Colorado near the Wyoming border has spread to around 150 acres of land as of Tuesday afternoon, authorities are reporting. Named the Halligan Fire by emergency crews, the blaze — located near the Halligan Reservoir in northern Larimer County, Colorado —...
CUSTER, S.D. – Reported at 11:25 AM Wednesday morning, the Elephant fire is estimated to be at 3 acres, approximately 7 miles south of Custer. Local, state and federal resources are being used to attack the fire, including a type 3 helicopter, air attack plane, 2 single engine air tankers and one hotshot crew. As more information becomes available, we will update this page.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see thunderstorms starting Thursday, with a chance for storms to continue over the Independence Day weekend and into the middle of next week, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices in Riverton and Cheyenne. Rain showers are expected in southeast Wyoming...
Tell us a little about yourself. I am a lifelong Wyoming resident with 26 years of law enforcement experience in Sweetwater County. I have a Master’s of Science degree in criminal justice/law enforcement administration from Columbia College. My wife Patty and I have five children. I serve on the...
ROCK SPRINGS — After another well-attended and successful festival, The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) has announced the recipients of the 2022 Blues n’ Brews Awards. Brewers from across the state loaded into Bunning Park on Saturday, June 18 th to share their craft beers with...
Rock Springs- The annual Liberty Day Parade is going to be taking place in Rock Springs on Monday, July 4, along Gateway Boulevard. Currently, the parade has over 60 floats entered. The roads will be closed starting at 9:00 a.m. Parade-goers will be able to park at the many businesses on Gateway Boulevard before 9:00 a.m. or in the main parking lots of Western Wyoming Community College, where they can get on a complimentary shuttle that will take them to the parade route.
The home of Brad Appleby, who lives at the corner of Detroit and 16th Street, was one of hundreds of homes in and around Hot Springs which saw significant damage following a storm carrying large hail hit around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 13. Appleby said their garage protected their truck and RV but the vinyl siding on their house took a beating. He said their home’s roof was good too, which however was not the case for several local residents.
ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs has begun its mosquito abatement program. Over the next few weeks, City personnel will be spraying in areas of the City using a truck mounted aerosol sprayer. Spraying will be conducted between July 5, 2022 and July 9, 2022 in the...
On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain...
GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River will once again be conducting a cape seal project on several different streets in the city, starting Tuesday, July 5. Astle Avenue from Unita Drive to Logan Street; Astle Drive and adjacent area; Hackberry Street from River View Drive to Easy Street; Hitching Post Drive from Crossbow Drive to Iowa Avenue; Hutton Circle; Hutton Street from Wilkes Drive to Hackberry Street; Hutton Street from Juniper Street to Knotty Pine Street; Hutton Street from Hackberry Street to Juniper Street; Ironwood Street from Greasewood Street to Pecan Drive; Mansface Street from Wilkes Drive to Easy Street; Roosevelt Drive from Uinta Drive to Wilkes Drive; Shoshone Avenue from Uinta Drive to Hitching Post Drive; and Trail Drive from Hitching Post Drive to Winter View Drive.
Rock Springs Police say someone is using a phony post on a pair of men attacking people to get attention for a ''work at home" scam. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The RSPD post is shown below:. Police say if you share...
Tell us a little about yourself. I moved to Green River in 1961, raised my family here, had a successful financial service business here for 35+ years. I served on numerous boards at GRHS, Joint Power’s Water Board, and Green River City Council for 8 years. I’m retired which allows me plenty of time to serve the citizens of Green River.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway into a fire call at a building in central Rapid City on Monday. According to a social media post, firefighters with the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to 4th Street and Main Streets for a fire around 10:15 a.m. MT.
RAPID CITY, S.D — During the morning hours on Monday, a fire broke out at a business on Main Street. First responders were dispatched to the Servall building, a uniform and linen supply company at 312 Main Street. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building from a long distance. The smoke reached high enough for first responders to take notice before getting to the scene.
SPEARFISH — At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Spearfish police received notification of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and Canyon Street. According to the Spearfish Police Department, the crash involved a 2019 Chevrolet Trax, driven by William Lee, 84, of Spearfish, and a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by a 15-year-old male, also of Spearfish. A juvenile male passenger of the PT Cruiser received an injury to his hand. He was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital by the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service where he was treated and released. Sunshine Towing responded to the scene and had to remove both vehicles. The Spearfish Fire Department responded to the scene to assist with cleanup. The juvenile male driver of the PT Cruiser was cited for careless driving. It was determined that speed was a factor in this event.
