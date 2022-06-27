Willmore Selected to Team USA Wheelchair Basketball Team

Rock Springs- The annual Liberty Day Parade is going to be taking place in Rock Springs on Monday, July 4, along Gateway Boulevard. Currently, the parade has over 60 floats entered. The roads will be closed starting at 9:00 a.m. Parade-goers will be able to park at the many businesses on Gateway Boulevard before 9:00 a.m. or in the main parking lots of Western Wyoming Community College, where they can get on a complimentary shuttle that will take them to the parade route.

