Hit FX Thriller Renewed for Season 2

By Charlie Ridgely
 3 days ago

Dan Chase is returning to action for another season on FX. The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges in the lead role, became an instant hit for FX after debuting on June 16th and has received wide critical acclaim. There had been no word as to whether or not the seven-episode series...

The Flash: SPOILER Dies in Season 8 Finale

Last week on The Flash, fans were hit with a truly shocking resurrection when Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) was brought back to life when he literally burst through another version of himself — the heroic Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher). Of course, that resurrection came at the cost of Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) life so heading into this week's Season 8 finale, there was no way to guess who would survive the showdown between Team Flash and the Negative Forces. Indeed, there was a casualty in the fight for, well, everything — and they are really and truly dead.
Norman Reedus Teases "Totally Different" Walking Dead Spinoff Series

The Walking Dead will live again when Norman Reedus returns as Daryl Dixon in his own spinoff set at AMC. Reedus says the still-untitled Daryl solo series, which will no longer co-star Melissa McBride as Carol, will be "completely different" from the flagship show ending this year after eleven seasons. AMC announced in September 2020 that original series stars Reedus and McBride would lead the Daryl-Carol spinoff following the final season of The Walking Dead, described as a "road show" by co-creator Angela Kang. In April, McBride bowed out because relocating for the spinoff — which will be set in and shot in Europe this year — became "logistically untenable" for the fan-favorite Walking Dead star.
Beloved Nickelodeon Series Breaks Into Netflix Top 10

Even years after they've gone off the air, Nickelodeon shows from the early and mid-2000s have remained popular in the eyes of the fans who grew up with them. iCarly. for instance, has been resurrected on Paramount+ and continues to be a solid hit for the streamer. Over on Netflix, another popular Nickelodeon series is showing just how much love still exists for it, as it has broken into the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, 17 years after premiering.
Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
Hocus Pocus 2 Stars React to First Trailer

Almost 30 years since the Sanderson sisters originally took flight in Hocus Pocus, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have reunited for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which just earned its first trailer this week. As if fans weren't thrilled enough by the first trailer, the stars of the adventure were equally delighted to check out the first glimpse of the experience, with Disney+ sharing a reaction video from the stars themselves. If their excitement in this reaction video is any indication, fans are in for quite a few endearing and hilarious promotional opportunities in the coming months. Check out the stars' trailer reaction below before Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Disney+ on September 30th.
The Flash: Showrunner Eric Wallace Explains Why the Series Wrapped Up Diggle's Green Lantern Arc

With The Flash racing to its Season 8 finale this week, recent episodes of the long running The CW series have been packed with some surprising developments and turns. Last week, it was the return of Tom Cavanagh's Thawne quite literally emerging from Matt Letscher's version of the character but before that, in "The Man in the Yellow Tie", fans got an unexpected resolution to a story started in Arrow's series finale. John Diggle (David Ramsey) finally and definitively dealt with that mysterious glowing green object that fans had long hoped would see the character become a Green Lantern. Now, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace explains why the series chose to wrap that story up and it turns out that it has to do with timing.
Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
Hugh Jackman Ignites Deadpool 3 and Wolverine Speculation With New Photo

Few roles in superhero cinema are loved as much as Hugh Jackman's time as Wolverine. Even though Jackman himself has long said he's done with the role, fans are hoping for an eventual return now that Marvel Studios and Disney once again own the film rights to characters in the X-Men and Fantastic Four families.
The Walking Dead Final Season Image Shows Someone's Death

Living at the Commonwealth can bite. Inside the walls of the Ohio community governed by the elitist Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and her power-hungry Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), 50,000 survivors live under the Commonwealth creed: "For the benefit of all, and all who seek solace at our gates." The living can go years without ever seeing the flesh-eating undead roaming outside their guarded walls, dutifully defended by General Mercer's (Michael James Shaw) armored soldiers and the full might of the Commonwealth Army.
Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Renews Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has renewed her overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Her first new project will be The Girls on the Bus, a drama that was originally set up at The CW, before moving to Netflix, and finally landing a straight-to-series order at HBO Max. Supergirl producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will serve as executive producers on the series, which will be written and executive produced by The Vampire Diaries veteran Julie Plec. Ironically, the series will see Benoist -- who played reporter (and superhero) Kara Danvers for five years on Supergirl -- depicting a journalist again.
Superman & Lois Finale Teases Season 3's Big Bad

The sophomore season of Superman & Lois is now in the books, presenting a surprising new take on the DC Comics mythos. Even as the show wrapped up the immediate threat of Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) and the Bizarro World, it was clear that the finale was going to be looking ahead to the future, especially as the hit The CW series has already been renewed for a third season. It had already been confirmed that the Season 2 finale would use a cameo from John Diggle (David Ramsey) to tee up the next season's villain — and that definitely proved to be the case. Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois, "Waiting for Superman", below! Only look if you want to know!
Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
The Marvels Star Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston Expecting First Child Together

Just weeks after Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton confirmed their engagement, the duo is now said to be expecting. Ashton, who'll make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, unveiled her baby bump Wednesday evening at the premiere of Mr. Malcolm's List. Ashton and Hiddleston starred together in Betrayal, a three-person play on Broadway, in 2019. The third member of that cast, coincidentally enough, was Daredevil star Charlie Cox.
Stephen King Roasts Michael Bay Movie as Only Film He's Walked Out of as Adult

Though best known for his tremendous output of horror and crime fiction, Stephen King has become notable in recent years for tweeting out movie opinions that really kickstart a conversation. Previously the IT and Misery author spoke about the worst horror movie that he's ever seen and the one horror movie that was too scary for him to finish, now he's back with another unique qualifier: what movie did you walk out of because you hated it? Prompted by a tweet from fellow novelist Linwood Barclay, who called Jurassic World Dominion "the first movie I've walked out on in years," King had an answer of his own.
Cameron Diaz to Make Acting Return With New Netflix Movie

It was just over a year ago that actress Cameron Diaz, star of fan-favorite films like Shrek, Charlie's Angels, The Mask, and more, revealed she had no intentions of returning to acting. Funny how things change. The Hollywood Reporter now brings word that Diaz will star in Back in Action, a new Netflix movie that reunites her with her Annie and Any Given Sunday co-star Jamie Foxx. Foxx made the announcement on social media with an audio recording between he and Diaz and none other than Tom Brady. The Super Bowl winning Quarterback told Diaz: "I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire. And I am relatively successful and unretiring."
