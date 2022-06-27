Centenary Partners with Atlantic Health for New Academic Nursing Program

The Federal government estimates that 3.4 million manufacturing jobs will be created over the next decade. These jobs will require math, science and engineering skills. The new Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) at the County College of Morris in Randolph is a positive example of New Jersey answering this educational need. Completed and opened in 2020, the 31,500-square-foot facility created more than 150 construction jobs and added nine full-time staff. Taking “state-of-the-art” to new levels, funding for the $11.13 million center was made possible with the help of the New Jersey Legislature, the Morris County Board of Commissioners, and the private sector. Designed for collaborative learning, students can draw their concepts on walls and walk down the hall to prototype and manufacture, as the AMEC is equipped with the latest machinery, from automation and 3-D printers to welding and fabrication tools. CCM President Dr. Anthony J. Iacona notes that the new facility is, “A resource for the community … where today’s students become tomorrow’s engineers.” Dean of the School of Business, Dr. Kathleen Naasz, calls the AMEC, “More than a building; it is an ecosystem of industry partners, small and large companies, students, faculty and staff collaborating together.” Thanks to a $4 million CareerAdvance USA grant, the institution is also leading a consortium of state county colleges to create successful apprentice models in advanced manufacturing. High school students at the Morris County Vocational School District are also benefiting by taking part in the college’s Engineering Design & Advanced Manufacturing share program.

RANDOLPH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO