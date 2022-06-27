ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Centenary Partners with Atlantic Health for New Academic Nursing Program

njbmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentenary University has partnered with Atlantic Health System to introduce a new academic program that creates a pathway for registered nurses to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). Through the new 30-credit RN to BSN program, licensed RNs can enroll at Centenary to complete the requirements necessary...

Right for Randolph and NJ: Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center

The Federal government estimates that 3.4 million manufacturing jobs will be created over the next decade. These jobs will require math, science and engineering skills. The new Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center (AMEC) at the County College of Morris in Randolph is a positive example of New Jersey answering this educational need. Completed and opened in 2020, the 31,500-square-foot facility created more than 150 construction jobs and added nine full-time staff. Taking “state-of-the-art” to new levels, funding for the $11.13 million center was made possible with the help of the New Jersey Legislature, the Morris County Board of Commissioners, and the private sector. Designed for collaborative learning, students can draw their concepts on walls and walk down the hall to prototype and manufacture, as the AMEC is equipped with the latest machinery, from automation and 3-D printers to welding and fabrication tools. CCM President Dr. Anthony J. Iacona notes that the new facility is, “A resource for the community … where today’s students become tomorrow’s engineers.” Dean of the School of Business, Dr. Kathleen Naasz, calls the AMEC, “More than a building; it is an ecosystem of industry partners, small and large companies, students, faculty and staff collaborating together.” Thanks to a $4 million CareerAdvance USA grant, the institution is also leading a consortium of state county colleges to create successful apprentice models in advanced manufacturing. High school students at the Morris County Vocational School District are also benefiting by taking part in the college’s Engineering Design & Advanced Manufacturing share program.
RANDOLPH, NJ
Warren-based Tevogen Establishes Philly R&D Center

Tevogen Bio, the Warren-based late-stage biotechnology company specializing in developing cell and gene therapies in oncology, neurology, and virology, announced its new Research and Development Center located in Philadelphia’s historic Wanamaker building to further expand the company’s R&D capability allowing expansion of its precision T cell product pipeline. The company’s next generation precision T cell technology platform holds promise to deliver lifesaving innovations for viral infections, cancers, and neurological conditions for which there is a high unmet need.
WARREN, NJ
Unparalleled in Paramus: Bergen Community College One-Stop

When the Pitkin Education Center was constructed in the 1960s, it was a shining example of modern contemporary design. Flash forward six decades and the building reflected outdated ideas for both space utilization and the delivery of efficient student services. The solution: a reimagined “One-Stop” student center, replacing a 1960s-era labyrinth design with modern stainless steel, wood and glass to create an open, sunlit-drenched space housing every student function. The 14,280-square-foot project, costing $2.6 million, relocated every student services function – including admissions, registration, the bursar, financial aid, and more – into an all-inclusive environment. With the assistance of architectural firm Arcari + Iovino Architects and the construction expertise of the G Meyer Group, the college was able to enhance communications with students, removing administrative barriers and streamlining the process for admission, registration and supportive services. At the same time, the project created some 30 construction jobs. Funding from a State of New Jersey and Bergen County initiative slashed the cost to the college in half, solving the most significant obstacle for the college: financing.
PARAMUS, NJ
Non-Profits Team Up: Clinton Hill Early Learning Center – Newark

Completed in September of 2021, the Clinton Hill Early Learning Center was the brainchild of four non-profit groups: The Maher Charitable Foundation, La Casa de Don Pedro, Clinton Hill Community & Early Childhood Center, Inc., and Clinton Hill Community Action. The consortium set out to address the lack of quality early childhood education facilities in Newark’s South Ward.
NEWARK, NJ
Somerset Development Rebrands as ‘Inspired’

Somerset Development, an innovator in large-scale mixed-use redevelopment, today announced its formal rebrand to Inspired by Somerset Development (‘Inspired’). The shift better encapsulates the company’s growing reputation for creating inspirational development initiatives, including its signature Bell Works projects in New Jersey and Chicagoland. Through the thoughtful adaptive reuse of two large-scale former corporate telecom facilities, the Bell Works initiatives have introduced the concept of the ‘metroburb’: a self-contained metropolis in a spacious, livable suburban locale.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Violet PR Named ‘Best Boutique Agency’ in the US

Montclair-based public relations firm, Violet PR, has received a gold medal award for “Best Boutique Agency” in the US in the 2022 Bulldog PR Awards. The Bulldog PR Awards, which rank the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns, celebrate excellence in public relations and communication. They are the only national public relations contest judged exclusively by working journalists. The judges evaluate the entries based on creativity, originality, strategy, execution and results.
NEWARK, NJ
Marvelous in Morristown: 1776 by David Burke featuring Topgolf Swing Suite

Born in the 1980s, Headquarters Plaza on the Morristown Green was a grand-scale urban renewal project. It brought prominent law firms and corporations like AT&T into the center of town. While massive and impressive, the private offices behind the reflective glass façade fronted wide empty sidewalks devoid of activity.
MORRISTOWN, NJ

