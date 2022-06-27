Coyotes launch program for LGBTQ+ community

With a goal to show that hockey is truly for everyone and with intent to create inclusive spaces for individuals to explore the sport, the Arizona Coyotes are proud to support the Arizona Legacy Pride Hockey Association helping launch the Pride Growlers.

The adult learn-to-play program for the LGBTQ+ community is designed to provide a safe and inclusive environment for community and its allies to learn the basics of skating, stickhandling, shooting and game play, according to a news release from the organization.

ALPHA is a non-profit group that strives to be culturally diverse and representative of Arizona. This includes initiatives like recruiting Trans people, BIPOC and people of color. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to hit the ice and learn the basics of the game, no experience required. ALPHA provides Pride Growlers participants a majority of their gear, sans skates, thanks to the generous donations from hockey fans around the Valley.

“Hockey has grown so much here in the Valley, thanks in large part to the Coyotes, so when we founded ALPHA with intent to create a safe space for those interested in playing hockey, we were so proud to receive their unwavering support,” said Founder and CEO Matthew Spang-Marshall in a statement. “It has been such a positive experience for all of us involved to give us an outlet to learn new skills, have some fun and strengthen our LGBTQ+ community here in the Valley, all in a highly inclusive environment.”

Comprised of 10 on-ice sessions every Sunday at the Coyotes Community Ice Center in Mesa, the Coyotes Hockey Development coaching staff guides participants through the practices to enhance their skills and promote teamwork amongst the participants. Guest coaches have included former Coyotes player Tyson Nash and former U.S. Olympian Lyndsey Fry.

“The Arizona Coyotes strive to create an environment that welcomes and appreciates everyone from every walk of life,” said Arizona Coyotes Senior Director of Hockey Development Business Strategy Lyndsey Fry. “Providing support to the local hockey community helps create an inclusive space to allow adults with interest in learning hockey, while also making lifelong friendships and connections.”

Individuals looking to join the Pride Growlers or find more information on other hockey development programs, visit arizonacoyotes.com/play.