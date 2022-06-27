Pelosi tells House Democrats abortion legislation is forthcoming to codify Roe



H ouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that the House would take up legislation to "further codify freedoms which Americans currently enjoy” after the Supreme Court struck down its previous ruling in Roe v. Wade in its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization .

‘REPUBLICAN-CONTROLLED’ SUPREME COURT, PELOSI SAYS, ACHIEVED ‘DARK, EXTREME GOAL ’

Pelosi condemned that decision in a blistering statement Friday. On Monday, she said the House would take up legislation to codify other matters decided by the high court and would again consider the Women’s Health Protection Act, a sweeping abortion rights bill that passed the House and failed in the Senate.

In a Dear Colleague letter, Pelosi said the Democratic Caucus “has been exploring avenues to protect the health and freedom of American women,” including measures to protect data stored in reproductive health apps, and protect free travel between states.

SCOTUS VOTES TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE , PAVING THE WAY FOR STATE ABORTION BANS

Pelosi argued the steps are necessary because a concurring opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas in Dobbs suggested the court should reexamine some of its other rulings, singling out cases concerning contraception and same-sex marriage.

“In his disturbing concurrence, Justice Clarence Thomas confirmed many of our deepest fears about where this decision may lead: taking aim at additional long-standing precedent and cherished privacy rights, from access to contraception and in-vitro fertilization to marriage equality,” Pelosi wrote. “Legislation is being introduced to further codify freedoms which Americans currently enjoy. More information to follow.”

In its Friday ruling in Dobbs , a case concerning a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks, the court struck down its prior rulings in Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey , which legalized abortion nationwide. In Dobbs , the court found that there is no constitutional right to an abortion, making the legality of the issue a matter for individual states.

Pelosi also cast the ruling as an election issue, writing that former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “stacked the Supreme Court.”

“It is essential that we protect and expand our pro-choice Majorities in the House and Senate in November so that we can eliminate the filibuster so that we can restore women’s fundamental rights – and freedom for every American,” she wrote.