Adele is still smitten with her man, Rich Paul. The powerhouse vocalist and her sports agent beau have been going strong for just about a year — and are now reportedly ready to make their relationship a bit more permanent. "They are solid," an insider spilled to Us Weekly's print issue of the couple. "They're definitely considering getting engaged and having kids."ADELE STORE AT CAESAR'S PALACE LEFT COMPLETELY ABANDONED FOLLOWING FAILED RESIDENCY AS KEITH URBAN'S SHOW MOVES IN: PHOTOS"Rich treats Adele like a queen," the source explained of the Grammy Award winner's man, who represents athletes like LeBron James. "Everyone...

