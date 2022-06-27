ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

How to stay safe in water this 4th of July holiday

By Karley Cross
 3 days ago

BIG COUNTRY, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – After the tragic loss of a Midland two-year-old at Lake Colorado City State Park, and ahead of the 4th of July holiday, water safety and knowing how to best protect yourself and your loved ones remains a high priority this summer.

2-year-old who drowned at Lake Colorado City fell off air mattress

According to American Red Cross and the YMCA, here are a few tips you should be aware of when you go swimming:

  • Know your limitations
  • Never swim alone
  • Wear the right life jacket
  • Swim sober
  • Know how to call for help
  • Don’t play breath-holding games
  • Don’t jump in the water to save a friend- use ‘ reach, throw, don’t go ‘ technique
  • Enter water feet first
  • Stay away from pool drains
  • Learn CPR

According to Adventure Equipped, it only takes an adult struggling in water about three minutes to go from bad to fatal. For children, it can take 30 seconds or less.

BCH 4th of July water safety infographic, info provided by American Red Cross, YMCA. Jun. 2022

For more tips on water safety, click here to visit the American Red Cross’s website.

The YMCA of Abilene , located at 3125 South 32nd Street, offers swim lessons for the whole family.

