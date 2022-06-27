How to stay safe in water this 4th of July holiday
BIG COUNTRY, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – After the tragic loss of a Midland two-year-old at Lake Colorado City State Park, and ahead of the 4th of July holiday, water safety and knowing how to best protect yourself and your loved ones remains a high priority this summer.2-year-old who drowned at Lake Colorado City fell off air mattress
According to American Red Cross and the YMCA, here are a few tips you should be aware of when you go swimming:
- Know your limitations
- Never swim alone
- Wear the right life jacket
- Swim sober
- Know how to call for help
- Don’t play breath-holding games
- Don’t jump in the water to save a friend- use ‘ reach, throw, don’t go ‘ technique
- Enter water feet first
- Stay away from pool drains
- Learn CPR
According to Adventure Equipped, it only takes an adult struggling in water about three minutes to go from bad to fatal. For children, it can take 30 seconds or less.
The YMCA of Abilene , located at 3125 South 32nd Street, offers swim lessons for the whole family.
