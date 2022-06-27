How to stay safe in water this 4th of July holiday

BIG COUNTRY, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – After the tragic loss of a Midland two-year-old at Lake Colorado City State Park, and ahead of the 4th of July holiday, water safety and knowing how to best protect yourself and your loved ones remains a high priority this summer.

According to American Red Cross and the YMCA, here are a few tips you should be aware of when you go swimming:

Know your limitations

Never swim alone

Wear the right life jacket

life jacket Swim sober

Know how to call for help

Don’t play breath-holding games

Don’t jump in the water to save a friend- use ‘ reach, throw, don’t go ‘ technique

‘ technique Enter water feet first

Stay away from pool drains

Learn CPR

According to Adventure Equipped, it only takes an adult struggling in water about three minutes to go from bad to fatal. For children, it can take 30 seconds or less.

BCH 4th of July water safety infographic, info provided by American Red Cross, YMCA. Jun. 2022

For more tips on water safety, click here to visit the American Red Cross’s website.

The YMCA of Abilene , located at 3125 South 32nd Street, offers swim lessons for the whole family.

