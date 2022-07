The Women’s March will hold a DC protest on Saturday, July 9 in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last Friday. There’s not a lot of info from the organizers so far, but according to a permit filed with the National Park Service, the event is expected last from 11 AM to 5 PM, draw 10,000 participants, and touch several locations across the city, including the National Mall, Freedom Plaza, the Martin Luther King and Lincoln Memorials, and Lafayette Park.

