Hubbard, OH

Fire intentionally set in Hubbard

By Nadine Grimley
 3 days ago

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators believe a fire in Hubbard on Sunday was intentionally set.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office placed a Blue Ribbon Arson Committee sign Monday on the front lawn of the home on Hubbard-Masury Road.

Firefighters say the fire started in a camper but spread to the home. They believe the home was vacant, and the camper was owned by someone else who was storing it behind the house.

A passerby spotted the fire and called 911.

Caller: “I was just driving down the road and there’s smoke pouring out of this tr ailer in somebody’s backyard and nobody is home.”

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification of those responsible for the fire. Tips can be called into the Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau at 800-589-2728.

