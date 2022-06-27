ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

New digs nearing completion for Wheeling Police Department

By GIANNA DAPRA
WTOV 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wheeling Police Department's new headquarters is making major headway, as they are close to finishing renovations on what will be almost 10 times bigger than where they're operating out of now. "Finally, we are going to have an agency that fits the...

wtov9.com

WDTV

Update on dynamite found in Tygart Hotel

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Workers called 911 when they found dynamite in the Tygart Hotel while working on renovations. External Affairs Specialist with the city Sutton Stokes explained the West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team was dispatched to the scene. The ERT recovered and disposed the undisclosed amount of...
ELKINS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man arrested after punching two employees at local food mart

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Police Department arrested a local man Tuesday evening after he punched two people and became combative inside an Elm Grove business. Officers were called out to the Paradise Food Mart just after 8 p.m. for reports of a man inside being destructive. When officers arrived, they approached the individual and […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man sentenced for firearms charge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling man was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in jail for a firearms charge. Shawn Devron Brookins, 37, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Brookins pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

PHOTOS: Truck catches on fire near Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A work truck caught on fire on Johnson Avenue near Bridgeport High School’s Football Field Wednesday afternoon. The 911 center said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. and the Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police Department responded. 12 News was not told if anyone was hurt. 12 News viewer Jeff Brooks […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Two people transported after ATV crash

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an ATV crash in Mannington. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Husky Highway, according to the Marion County 911 Center. The crash reportedly happened on private property. Officials said two people were transported to the hospital....
MANNINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

No injures in afternoon house fire in Toronto

TORONTO, Ohio (WTRF) Crews were called to 1319 Dennis Way in Toronto for a fire. Officials say it originated in the basement around the stove. No injuries were reported and the house is not a total loss. TEMS and Toronto Fire and Police are on scene. The fire is under investigation.
TORONTO, OH
WTOV 9

Ensminger faces litany of charges following Brooke County pursuit

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A crash on W.Va. 2 near the north end of Follansbee late Tuesday night came after a high-speed pursuit. The suspect crashed on W.Va. 2 and exited through the passenger side of the vehicle where he jumped the guardrail and down the hill. According to Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty, the suspect is no stranger to them.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County preparing for a weekend full of fireworks and fun

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County is preparing for a weekend full of fireworks and fun, but residents are also reminded to be aware of fireworks safety. The state of Ohio has adopted rules that make consumer fireworks legal to be set off on private property on July 3, 4 and 5 and the weekend after the holiday.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found off Emily Drive in Clarksburg. The body was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the state right-of-way between I-79 and Emily Drive. Authorities say they working to confirm the identity of the person. The person’s identity will...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Zero bids come back for upgrade inside Harrison County Courthouse

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — A proposed courtroom upgrade inside Harrison County Courthouse is facing a small setback. Bids were sent out for the work. Commissioners were surprised when none came back. “Either that they are still having difficulties getting supplies, employees, or everything is a little bit too much...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Clarksburg men were arrested after officers said they stole a Ford F-350 from a business and ran it into multiple properties. Video surveillance from a Clarksburg business on Sycamore Street showed Colton Allman, 20, and Patrick Heflin, 18, steal a Ford F-350 around 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Handful of Belmont County roads to be repaved

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A few paving projects are set to begin this summer in Belmont County. Belmont County Commissioners opened bids on two separate paving projects in Bellaire. County roads 5, 26, and 44 are set to be repaved. The projects are Ohio Public Works Commission ventures. This...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

OSHP recognizes those 'Saved by the Belt'

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — It’s something so simple. So simple, but it could save your life as evidenced Wednesday by the Ohio State Highway Patrols Saved by the Belt awards ceremony. “I had the seatbelt on, and believe me, it gets tight, it tightens up,” vehicle accident survivor...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Road Trippin' at the Campus Martius Museum in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio — In this NEWS9 edition of Road Trippin’, we are learning all about the start of civilization in the state of Ohio via Bill Reynolds, a historian at Campus Martius Museum in Marietta. “Campus Martius is the museum of the Northwest Territory. This is where the...
MARIETTA, OH
WTOV 9

Wheeling Island sewer project impacting traffic patterns

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Work on Wheeling Island’s Delaware Street sewer project will impact traffic patterns this week. A phase of the project will conclude with S. Erie Street to S. Wabash Street being paved on Wednesday. The next phase of the project will begin on Thursday with...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

HCSO: Missing Lumberport teen found

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said Swiger was found Tuesday afternoon. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teen last seen in Lumberport. 13-year-old Kelse Mae Swiger was last seen at her home in Lumberport Monday evening. Anyone...
LUMBERPORT, WV
WTAP

Fourth of July Events in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - List of 4th of July events in the Mid-Ohio Valley;. Parkersburg is having a carnival in Parkersburg City Park from July 1st to July 4th as well as fireworks being set off from Fort Boreman at 10 pm on the fourth. A preview day for the carnival will be June 30th from 6 - 10 pm. The cost for wristbands for the rides on Thursday is $15. Friday July 1st the carnival will open at 6 pm and wrist bands will be $25. On Saturday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. Sunday will have wristbands for $20 for 2 - 5:30 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. On Monday they will be $20 for 1 - 5 pm, $25 for 6 - 11 pm, or $30 for all day. There will also be bingo everyday starting at 2 pm.
PARKERSBURG, WV

