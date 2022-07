New Jersey is getting a new tranche of federal money to clean up Brownfield sites, land that was previously used mostly for industrial purposes and may have been contaminated. During a visit to Asbury Park on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District, said the bipartisan infrastructure law signed by President Biden last year provides New Jersey with $6.5 million of the $1.5 billion in funding.

