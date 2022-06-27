ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Senator Wyden visits Eugene to tout his Big Oil Surtax

By KLCC
klcc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon Senator Ron Wyden was in Eugene today (Monday) to pitch a bill he said would bring down gas prices. He calls his proposal the Big Oil Surtax....

www.klcc.org

Comments / 22

Rodney Jarvis
2d ago

wyden did a bang up job helping weenie wheeler control rioting and looting in Portland Oregon .He should visit Marine Drive sometime soon.

Reply
31
Eye Demand!
2d ago

Every tax on corporations and business is immediately passed through to the consumer. Is Wyden 10 years old?

Reply(2)
49
Tony
2d ago

Biden's policies have caused the oil companies to pay more for extraction and transport. A flowing pipeline moves crude much cheaper than rail car or truck.

Reply(1)
15
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Oil#Oil Company#Excise Tax#Politics Federal#The Big Oil Surtax#Democrat
