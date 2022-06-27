ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County, OK

Home Explosion In Okmulgee County Kills Elderly Couple, Investigators Say

By Jonathan Cooper
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
A couple is dead after their home exploded Monday morning in Henryetta.

Investigators think it was caused by a natural gas leak.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office said they first got calls around 6:45 a.m. to Elm Road, on the northwest side of Henryetta near Wilson.

Firefighters and deputies raced over to find a mobile home in flames and debris scattered everywhere.

They also found the bodies of an older couple who lived inside.

The state fire marshal is not identifying them yet but said they had investigators on scene as well.

One neighbor said she the explosion woke her up and she called 911 but had to stay back because some guns in the house were going off due to the heat.

She said the couple is older and has lived here for decades.

Another neighbor, Lisa Marshall, was awake and said she heard and felt the explosion.

"It shook our house," said Marshall. "And I walked out in the hall and said, 'Dad, what was that? And he said, 'I don’t know.' So I walked out the front door and I looked up there at my cousins and then down there at my cousins. And he goes, 'Do you see those lights?' And I say. 'No,' and then I looked over a little further, and you could see that their house was on fire."

The fire marshal's preliminary investigation has found the explosion was caused by a natural gas leak but a final determination will be made later.

