ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Musician born and raised in Milwaukee now plays bass with Smokey Robinson

By Andrea Williams
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGtaW_0gNlPRTD00

"I left a long time ago, but this is home. This is where it all started," said Gary Foote.

It all started in the Arlington Heights neighborhood where Foote first fell in love with music.

"The memories are flooding back. This neighborhood is what allowed me to travel and I always had this in my heart," he said.

Foote said in his old neighborhood, you would hear everything from Neil Diamond to his brother playing the drums and guitar. He has fond memories of his old Milwaukee neighborhood and shared that he was also "adopted" by the musicians in the Big D.

"It's just kinda amazing that you're able to come from the Midwestern town that's known for cheese and brats and then you make your way to Motown," he said.

Foote has worked with Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson.

"They don't allow anybody in, but in Detroit, all the brothers, they say, you're an honorary Detroit bassist now too," said Foote.

Foote has also worked with artists like Blood, Sweat and Tears, Maxwell and many others. When he's not on tour, he works behind the scenes scoring films and TV commercials.

"We played in every state, we've done over 75 countries. All we do is just tour around the world and play," said Foote.

Even when he's traveling, he always finds a way to incorporate a little bit of home.

"The guys know that if we're in Germany or something they'd be like Gary Bratwurst! So we take the bratwurst, we put 'em in the beer, we boil 'em and then we put 'em on the grill to make 'em crunchy," said Foote.

During this interview with Foote, TMJ4 News ended up at his alma mater, Wisconsin Lutheran High School, which included a surprise appearance from his former music teacher. In 9th grade, Foote did basketball, football and track. In 10th grade, it was all about the music.

"Very first talent show, we played 'Smoke on the Water' and we killed it," said Foote.

While at Wisconsin Lutheran High School, Foote ran into Terry Treuden. Treuden taught Foote how to play music.

"This kid, well he's not a kid anymore, when he was in high school, he was just a natural and in 1979, he was definitely the best musician we had in our jazz ensemble," Treuden said. "He won the Louis Armstrong jazz award that year. "You did us proud, I'll say that."

Milwaukee is proud of its native son and no doubt, Foote is proud of Milwaukee.

"It sounds funny, but I do feel a responsibility to represent Milwaukee at all times, you know, all my friends in New York and LA know about the Milwaukee Bucks, you know, I'm proud of this city and you know we gotta rep."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

Just How Crowded Was Summerfest During Opening Weekend?

SUMMERFEST IS BACK when it belongs – in June and July. But were the crowds back too after 2021’s low attendance rates? Summerfest doesn’t provide official attendance ratings at this point in the event, but we sent a reporter with years of Big Gig experience under his belt to get a feel for how it compared to last year’s September dates as well as the many years before.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
milwaukeerecord.com

Milwaukee Comedy Festival announces 2022 headliner

As we all try to stay on top of Milwaukee’s massive list of summer happenings, it’s also worth mentioning the “City Of Festivals” also plays host to a wide range of fall fests. Included in that array of autumn events is the state’s largest and longest-running comedy festival.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

A Life of Art

Accomplished artist Paula DeStefanis starts many of her abstract pieces with a journal entry. Often, the painting’s theme follows her writing. Only she knows the words. DeStefanis writes her thoughts on the blank canvases in pencil, then paints over them. “No one sees it,” she said. But DeStefanis...
GRAFTON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Berry Gordy
Person
Louis Armstrong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee Bucks#Musicians#Play Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Midwestern
milwaukeerecord.com

MobCraft’s Weird Fest Block Party returns July 30

Next month, Walker’s Point (by way of Madison) brewery MobCraft Beer will celebrate its ninth anniversary and its sixth year in Milwaukee with a familiar event. Yes, MobCraft’s 4th annual “Weird Fest Block Party” will bring a winning mix of beer, live entertainment, local vendors, and food to the streets outside its taproom—5th Street and Virginia Street, to be exact—on Saturday, July 30.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Needs Maria’s Pizza to Reopen

Maria’s Pizza (5025 W. Forest Home Ave.) is an institution. It’s hard for me to say was an institution. But it is closed, for now, at least. That news caught a lot of people by surprise. A TV news report showed an extremely long line of eager customers outside the restaurant on its last day of service (Sunday, June 26). “I don’t know how they knew [about Maria’s closing]. We didn’t announce anything,” says co-owner Maria Story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy