ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Gates, Hertford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-27 17:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Mainland Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 22:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Mainland Hyde; Tyrrell; Washington AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT tonight. Air quality is expected to reach code orange, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and means individuals with respiratory and/or heart ailments, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information, please visit the North Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at: https://xapps.ncdenr.org/aq/ForecastCenterEnvista
HYDE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy